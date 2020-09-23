The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and then drifting out of his lane and almost hitting the vehicle of a police officer who was on patrol on Harmony Grove Church Road on Sept. 19.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (less safe) after he was stopped for having unknown insurance status and expired registration at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road on Sept. 16.
•A police officer tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Atlanta Highway and Mount Moriah Road, and the driver was paced at 90 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone during the chase. The driver, Price Barron, 30, of Dahlonega lost control of his vehicle and wrecked near Clack Road, but sped back off into Gwinnett County when the officer approached the vehicle.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving with an expired license after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane on Mount Moriah Road on Sept. 15.
•A Loganville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after being stopped for having a suspended tag and unknown insurance status on Atlanta Highway near College Street on Sept. 18.
•A woman at an Etheridge Road residence reported that her mailbox had been removed from the ground, and she suspected the mail carrier had done it because she’d “had problems with the Post Office in the past.” The woman said she planned to “go to battle” with the Post Office about the incident.
