The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) just before 11 p.m. Jan. 26 after he was stopped on Mount Moriah Road for repeatedly failing to maintain his lane on Atlanta Highway and Mount Moriah Road.
•An Atlanta man was arrested for driving under influence of alcohol (less safe) just before 1 a.m. Jan. 31 after he was stopped for driving 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Atlanta Highway and failing to maintain his lane. He was also cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and an open-container violation.
•A Lilburn woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license Jan. 27 after she was stopped on Atlanta Highway for having a headlight out.
•An Auburn man was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Athens-Clarke County on Jan. 29 after he was found sleeping in his car in the parking lot of CVS on Atlanta Highway, which was closed for the night at the time of the incident.
