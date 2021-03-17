The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Hoschton woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County on March 8 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway at Apalachee Church Road. The responding officer ran the tag on the vehicle after seeing that it had a broken taillight and it returned with her as the owner. She was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on active warrants out of Barrow County on March 9 following a traffic stop at 6th Street and Woodlawn Drive.
•A man at a Saddlecreek Road residence was cited for operating a business while not having paid his occupational tax.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon March 9 following a traffic stop at the intersection of Mount Moriah Road and 3rd Avenue.
•A Commerce man was arrested for driving with a suspended license March 10 after he was stopped at Kilcrease Road and Willow Drive to failure to maintain a lane.
•An Auburn man was arrested on active warrants from the city March 11 after an officer on patrol spotted him on Quail Valley Road.
•An Auburn woman and Auburn man were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects March 11 after the woman was stopped on Carl Midway Church Road for driving with a cracked windshield.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for driving with an expired license March 11 after he was stopped off Atlanta Highway for holding a cell phone in his hand while he was driving.
•A Tucker man was arrested for driving without a license March 12 after he was stopped on Kilcrease Road for pulling a trailer without a tag.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine March 13 after she was stopped on Atlanta Highway at Apalachee Church Road for having a missing headlight.
•An Auburn man was arrested for loitering and prowling and giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement on March 13 after he was reported as a suspicious person standing outside a residence on Hickory Ridge Trail.
