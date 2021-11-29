The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 16 on an active warrant out of Braselton after he was stopped in the area of Fourth Avenue and County Line-Auburn Road.
•A woman at a Carter Road residence reported Nov. 19 that her prescription medication had been stolen.
•A Jefferson man was arrested Nov. 20 for obstructing law enforcement officers, driving with a suspended license and using a tag to conceal or misrepresent the identity of a vehicle after he was stopped on Woodlawn Avenue.
•A man at Old South gas station on Parks Mill Road reported around 12:40 p.m. Nov. 21 that a white female driving a black Lexus car had struck the side of his trailer while backing out of a parking spot and left the scene.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 24 for driving with a suspended license and also cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession, failing to yield for an emergency vehicle and an open-container violation after he was stopped off Atlanta Highway at the Carl BP gas station.
•A Duluth man was arrested Nov. 26 for giving a false name to law enforcement after he and a female were found loitering in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on Atlanta Highway.
