The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects on Oct. 12 after she was stopped on Etheridge Road for having a non-working tail light and a “large, spider-webbing effect” on her back windshield. When the woman denied police consent to search the vehicle, a K-9 conducted a “free air sniff” around the vehicle and had a positive alert. A search yielded 35.5 grams of methamphetamine, 16.2 grams of marijuana, 10 Alprazolam pills, 10 syringes, two scales and $1,528 in cash.
•An Atlanta man was arrested for driving without a license Oct. 15 following a traffic stop in the area of 4th Avenue and County Line-Auburn Road for a defective brake light.
•A Snellville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a car he was a passenger in was stopped for failing to maintain a lane on Atlanta Highway near Auburn Park Drive on Oct. 16.
•A Monroe man was arrested on an outstanding Barrow County warrant for failure to appear after he was stopped at Carl-Bethlehem and Carl-Midway roads for failing to maintain a lane, a defective tail light and no tag light on Oct. 17.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) just before 12:30 a.m. Oct. 18 after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane several times on Atlanta Highway near Appalachee Church Road.
