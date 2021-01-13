The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn woman was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 for driving under the influence of drugs and obstruction of law enforcement in the Ingles parking lot on Atlanta Highway after she was reported to be walking around the parking lot “fighting imaginary people” and banging her head against the steering wheel of her vehicle.
•An Auburn man was arrested Jan. 4 for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a synthetic narcotic and drug-related objects at his Governor’s Ridge residence after police showed up to serve an arrest warrant and discovered the drugs in his vehicle while he was retrieving his driver’s license.
•An Auburn man was arrested on Barrow County child molestation and sexual battery warrants Jan. 4 following a traffic stop at the intersection of Mount Moriah and Harmony Grove Church roads. An officer was alerted to the man’s status after running a routine registration check on the vehicle.
•A Cartersville woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license on Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway near 3rd Street for failure to maintain a lane.
