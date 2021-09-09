A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, an established bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metro Atlanta area, has announced the opening of its first location in Barrow County.
Through an acquisition of ASAP Bail Bonds’ Barrow County office, A 2nd Chance will be located at 43 North Broad St., Winder, and will be certified to write bonds for defendants across Barrow County, according to a news release.
The Barrow location will be the company's fifth in the metro Atlanta area.
“We’re excited to extend our service area to serve the residents of Barrow County,” said Daniel Matalon, founder of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds. “For more than a decade, defendants and their families from across metro Atlanta have trusted us with their bonding needs. Now, we can help provide a second chance to defendants awaiting trial at the Barrow County Detention Center as well as those with obligations to cities throughout Barrow County.”
