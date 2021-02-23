The Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) held its annual awards dinner on Feb. 17. Attending from Barrow County Emergency Services were Chief Alan Shuman, emergency management director Penny Clack and battalion chief Rob Nowakowski, who is the department liaison to the CERT team.
The awards presented at the event recognized CERT members for the services they provided to the citizens of Barrow County in 2020. Michael Toney was presented the “CERT Member of the Year” award. The award recognizes the team member for their “outstanding service and dedication,” according to a news release.
The CERT team performed 970 hours of community service in 2020. That number includes community event support, law enforcement appreciation and COVID-19 testing services.
Some highlights of 2020 are as follows: The CERT team headlined the “ABC Golf Tournament,” where battalion chief David Mueller won second place. “Walking First Aid” was provided by the CERT team attendees of the Statham Fourth of July celebration. The CERT team presented “Back the Blue” flags to Barrow County law enforcement agencies; and a “Back the Red” flag was presented to Shuman as a symbol of gratitude for the services local first responders provide the community.
“I am so proud of our team,” said CERT public information officer John Sliman. “Their hard work and perseverance through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a great year.”
For more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or 770-307-2987.
