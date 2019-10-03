On Sept. 24, 13 graduating students were installed as new members of the Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The installation was held at the CERT office in Winder. In attendance were Barrow County Emergency Services Chief Alan Shuman, CERT officers, and CERT team members.
The CERT program teaches citizens how to prepare and respond to possible disasters that may affect Barrow County. Students learn about disaster preparedness, search and rescue, medical operations and other emergency response subjects. All new team members are certified in Stop the Bleed and CPR. Additionally, select members will receive additional certifications, including chainsaw emergency response. Classes are taught by members of the CERT training team and Barrow County Emergency Services personnel. The focus of the training is to teach members to first take care of themselves and their families, then to help their neighbors in times of disaster.
"After graduating, students can join the CERT team in Barrow County. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies when called upon,” said John Sliman, public information officer for Barrow County CERT, in a news release.
For more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or by phone at 770-307-2987.
