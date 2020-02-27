Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members are always willing to help public safety in any way they can, leaders say, adding the training members initially receive is a good foundation, but that members have been trained in other areas of disaster response as well.
They have volunteered thousands of hours over the years doing first aid booths, assisting in traffic control and even helping in the Emergency Operations Center during storms.
“The training we have received allows us to help prepare our families and our communities for disasters that occur,” said CERT Battalion Chief Dave Mueller. “We want to be able to help our neighbors and our public safety professionals, not only in disasters but in other times as well.”
Recently, Barrow County Emergency Services trained and certified seven CERT members on proper care and use of chainsaws. This training covered safety when using chainsaws, including the use of chaps, gloves and eye protection. Students learned how to properly maintain the chainsaws, also.
During the class, students went over the methods of felling trees and cutting them up to be removed.
“This training will allow us to assist Barrow County Emergency Management Agency during large storms when trees are falling across roadways,” said Mueller. “It is one more way we can make a difference for our family, friends and community when disasters hit.”
