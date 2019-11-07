The Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) participated in AuburnFest on Oct. 26 and performed walking first-aid for the event and handed out membership information and details on how the CERT team assists the county in emergency situations.
The CERT program starts by teaching citizens how to prepare and respond to possible disasters that may affect Barrow County. Classes teach students in areas such as disaster preparedness, search and rescue, medical operations and many other subjects.
Taught by CERT team training members and Barrow County Emergency Services personnel, the course teaches students how to first take care of themselves and their families, and then to help their neighbors if a disaster hits.
"After graduating, students can join the CERT team in Barrow County. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies,” said John Sliman, public information officer for the CERT team.
If you would like more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or by phone at 770-307-2987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.