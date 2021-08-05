The Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will host its 24th training class starting Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.
Classes will continue every Monday through Oct. 18, except Labor Day (Sept. 6) and will be held at Barrow County Emergency Services headquarters, located at Barrow Station 6, 222 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder.
The CERT program starts by teaching citizens how to prepare and respond to possible disasters that may affect Barrow County. The CERT classes teach students in areas such as disaster preparedness, search and rescue, and medical operations. The program teaches students how to first take care of themselves and their families; then help their neighbors in case of a disaster.
Classes are free and graduates are given the opportunity to join the Barrow County team.
"After graduating, students can join the CERT team in Barrow County. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies.” Said CERT public information officer John Sliman.
To sign up for the class, or for more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, go to www.barrowcert.org and click on “online application.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.