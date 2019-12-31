Firefighters are traditionally clean-shaven. But in November, some firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) let their beards grow for charity in support of local cancer patients and services.
No Shave November is a nationwide campaign started in 2009 where firefighters opt to forgo shaving in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.
Originally started with a focus on prostate cancer awareness, the No Shave November campaign has grown to include awareness for all cancers and cancer research.
Any member of BCES who donated $25 to the Barrow Fire Foundation was allowed to waive the requirement to shave.
The firefighters raised $935 that was recently presented to Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation and designated for local cancer services.
“This is the third year BCES has participated by putting our razors down, and participation has grown every year," Chief Alan Shuman said. "Our firefighters look forward to the chance to not shave for a few weeks while also raising funds for a good cause.”
Shuman did reiterate that if at any time a firefighter’s facial hair interfered with the ability to obtain a tight seal on his breathing mask, he’d be required to shave.
“We are so thankful for the work our emergency workers do every day," said Chad Hatfield, president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. "It is a privilege and an honor to have them support our organization’s cancer services. Being able to keep their donations locally, will help us impact lives of those in our community."
