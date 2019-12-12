The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has received a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The sheriff’s office received the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network, according to a news release. The grant, which will continue through September 2020, will help finance and support the activities of the traffic enforcement network and half to be spent on traffic safety equipment for the sheriff’s office, officials said. The coordinator in the Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns, such as Click It or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and the Thunder Taskforce.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
“The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to educating drivers and enforcing traffic laws to reduce the traffic crashes in Barrow County,” added Lt. David Witte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.