Barrow County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is urging citizens to sign up for the county’s emergency alert system.
“We have all been talking about it this last week. The weather here in Georgia has brought us heavy rains, heavy winds, tornado warnings and watches, snow and even an earthquake,” said Barrow County EMA director Penny Clack. “An easy way to be better prepared, is to receive alerts through our notification system so you can start to take the necessary precautions.”
To sign up, citizens can go to the county website at www.barrowga.org and click on the search arrow. Click on “Citizen Alert Signup.” Citizens can then create an account and choose how they want to receive alerts and what alerts they want to receive.
“From weather alerts to community alerts the choices are yours to make,” leaders state. “Like most communities, Barrow County has gone away from using older technology such as tornado sirens. This technology was antiquated and expensive to maintain and repair.”
“With the technology we utilize today, citizens can receive faster alerts and take quicker actions to be safe,” said Clack. “The tornado sirens were only designed to alert citizens that were outside and had limited distance the warnings could be heard. Today, you can choose to receive emails and/or text messages and receive them immediately no matter where you are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.