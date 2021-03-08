Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) has recently expanded its fire apparatus fleet by adding a 78-foot, quintuple-combination pumper (aka “quint”) to its inventory of rolling stock.
The truck is equipped with a rear-mounted aerial ladder that can be used to access multi-story buildings for rescue or direct elevated streams of water into fires for fire attack, according to a news release.
The apparatus serves five functions by providing a 1,500-gallon-per-minute (GPM) pump, a 500-gallon water tank, fire hose, a 78-foot aerial device and an assortment of ground ladders. It will go into service at Station 5 off of Highway 211 in the northwestern end of the county.
Quint 5 will be replacing Engine 5 and will respond to all calls for service in the areas surrounding Station 5, officials said. The engine currently in service as Engine 5 will be reallocated to Station 3 in Bethlehem to serve as the first out fire apparatus there.
Until now, calls requiring an aerial apparatus in the Braselton, Hoschton and Auburn areas were covered by Truck 7, a ladder truck stationed near Highway 316 and Carl-Bethlehem Road. Quint 5 has seating for four firefighters.
Having aerial apparatus on both ends of the county can help decrease response times and increase effectiveness by getting elevated water streams on big fires faster, officials said.
Quint 5 was built by E-One based in Ocala, Florida, and will have an approximate service life of 10 years. It is being placed into service this month.
“We are excited to add this apparatus to the BCES fleet,” Chefi Alan Shuman said. “This state-of-the-art truck will enhance the level of service we provide and will hopefully allow us to improve upon our ISO rating. I’d like to thank the citizens of Barrow County and the board of commissioners for approving this expenditure.”
A “push-In” ceremony was held at Station 5 on Monday, March 8. The push-in is an old fire service tradition that allows fire crews to push the apparatus into the bay for the first time to place it into service. The tradition goes back to the days of horse-drawn fire carts that had to be hand pushed-in to the bay backwards to be facing out for quicker responses, according to the release.
Monday’s push-in ceremony had members of Station 5 crews, county commissioners, interim county manager Kevin Little and other guests.
