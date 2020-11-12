On Monday, Nov. 10, Barrow County Emergency Services hosted members of the Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association, as they recognized BCES Capt. Glen Cain as the Georgia Fire Sprinkler Official of the Year.
Given since 1989, the award is presented to the fire official that is a proponent of automatic fire sprinklers, and supports and promotes the use of them, according to a news release. In the award ceremony, Cain was praised as “a great guy to work with. He is a reasonable fire marshal when it comes to working with customers and getting their life safety codes up to standards.”
Cain was promoted to the rank of fire marshal with Barrow County Emergency Services in June 2015. In this role, he and his team are responsible for plan review and inspections of large occupancy buildings as well as life safety inspections on existing buildings. They also work on educating the public and focus on community risk reduction efforts.
“Capt. Cain does a great job here and is well known around the county and the state for not only his knowledge but the way he works with people in working out meeting all the fire safety codes,” said BCES chief Alan Shuman. “He does a great job of making businesses safe for employees and citizens and explaining these codes and why they are needed. He also knows the true value of automatic fire sprinklers and advocates them when he can.”
“I am very humbled to receive this award for my work,” Cain said. “It is an honor to be working on saving lives by ensuring safety measures are in place before an event ever happens, and to be awarded this recognition is incredible. I thank all my peers and coworkers that have helped me grow in this position.”
