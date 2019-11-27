Recently, Barrow County Emergency Services Capt. Marty Garner completed a four-week course on EMS leadership that was offered through the Georgia EMS Association (GEMSA).
The course was spread out over numerous months and only 25 students were allowed to attend.
“We are proud of Captain Garner and his dedication to enhancing his leadership abilities,” said BCES Chief Alan Shuman. “This course took a lot of his time and he worked hard to get the most out of it.”
This is the eighth year that GEMSA has offered the course in cooperation with the Georgia Trauma Commission and the Jiann Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University. Funding for the class came from the Georgia Trauma Commission, and it was held in different locations around the state. Leaders from EMS agencies around the state participated and offered “valuable networking opportunities on top of the knowledge gained through the course work,” according to a news release.
Each week of the course focused on different areas of leadership and emergency medical services. This included leadership development, documentation, finance and government, operation management, and human resource management, as well as resource management. It also looked at how to achieve high performance.
“Some of the topics that I found very useful included how to prioritize your work load,” Garner said. I also enjoyed learning more techniques on coaching your employees and many of the human resource topics. Attending this class and applying the strategies I learned will benefit me as a leader within our department as the EMS captain.”
Garner also enjoyed the opportunity to network with EMS professionals from all over the state.
“After networking with these great EMS leaders, I realized we are all experiencing challenges in EMS and the services we provide,” he said. “Most of them are very similar issues, so we can continue to talk with each other and look at ways we all handle the opportunities provided through these issues. That allows us all to work together to make EMS better throughout the state of Georgia.”
