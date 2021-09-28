Friday, Sept. 24, was the last day on shift for Barrow County E-911 communications officer Johnny Savage. After more than 27 years of service in the public safety field, he has decided it is time to retire.
Savage began his public safety career in 1994, when he started volunteering with Oconee County Fire Rescue. In his 23 years with them, he worked his way through the ranks and was even assistant fire chief at one point in his career.
Savage came to Barrow County Emergency Services in 2002 when he joined the Barrow County E-911 Center. He started as a full-time communications officer and was promoted to supervisor later in his career. Throughout his time at BCES, he has witnessed many changes in leadership and the operations in the 911 Center; he has evolved through each change to “continue to provide the best quality of service to the citizens of Barrow County,” BCES officials said.
“Working with Johnny for these past years has been a joy,” said E-911 center manager William Wright, “While we will miss him and his enjoyable personality, I am happy for him in the transition from career to retirement. Johnny has always been a hard worker, a terrific team member, with an impeccable work ethics. No one is more deserving of a long and happy retirement filled with relaxation and enjoyment. I wish him all the best.”
"We truly appreciate the many years of service to the citizens of Barrow County and the BCES team," added BCES chief Alan Shuman. "His dedication and hard work is a great example of the quality folks we have here at BCES. I wish him well in his retirement."
Savage plans to take some time off to travel with his wife and spend quality time with his family before starting a new career outside of emergency services.
When asked what he would like to say to everyone he has had the pleasure of working with at BCES he said, “This job makes you realize your problems aren’t as bad as they seem. Remember that, keep the faith, and pray for the people involved.”
