Crews on the Barrow County Emergency Services A-shift responded to five separate fires, including a vehicle fire, over a 24-hour period Sunday, March 8, according to a BCES news release.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires.
Two of the fires were structure fires. One, a residential structure fire on McElhannon Road, remains under investigation. The other, on Freeman Johnson Road, was a large outbuilding/garage structure and remains under investigation.
Two other fires were debris fires, and one, involving several large construction dumpsters, an excavator and debris in and around the pallet company at 1030 Bankhead Hwy., was the result of careless illegal burning, according to the release. The other debris fire was on Dee Kennedy Road.
The car fire was on Loganville Highway.
“It is unusual to have so many fires in one day," BCES Chief Alan Shuman said. "It can be mentally and physically exhausting, but our men and women performed well. We’d like to thank the Winder Fire Department for assisting us with two of these fires by providing manpower."
