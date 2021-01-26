Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently handed out its annual staff awards.
“We started doing these awards to recognize all the hard-working men and women that work at BCES,” Chief Alan Shuman said in a news release. “In 2020 we were challenged with doing our jobs in a world with COVID-19. Each and every one of our folks dealt with the many changes that came along with this and I want to thank them all for that. We also want to put some normalcy in and recognize some of our outstanding folks.”
From the E911 Division, the Communication Officer of the Year is Jim Poole and the Shift Supervisor of the Year is Adam Reynolds. The E911 division had a year filled with changes and challenges.
“We made some incredible changes this year that included developing policies on handling 911 calls during the pandemic,” assistant division manager Patrick Harbin said. “We also implemented the new emergency medical dispatch system. So many of (the employees_ stepped up this year and helped in so many ways and many deserve recognition including these two gentlemen. I am very proud of the way our people worked together to overcome the many challenges we faced in 2020.”
From the Operations Division, the Company Officer of the Year was Lt. Steve Rose and Firefighter/EMT Josh Graham was recognized as the Firefighter of the Year. Fire Medic Cory Landers was recognized as Paramedic of the Year and Firefighter/EMT Sean Cowan is the EMT of the Year. Firefighter Richard Hester received the Rookie of the Year award. “Each of these men have stepped up and are deserving of these awards,” Shuman said. “They are great examples of the men and women that work here.”
Nicole Swenson received the Outstanding Service Award, with Capt. Brett Skinner making the presentation to her.
“Every day she stepped up and handled many challenges in dealing with the COVID pandemic and never hesitated when facing the challenges,” Skinner said. “Nicole is truly deserving of this recognition.”
“Barrow County Emergency Services also has numerous partners working with us in the community and we want to thank all of them for helping us provide the great services that we offer,” Shuman said. “Each year we take the time to recognize an individual that volunteers with us and a business that steps up and assists us in our efforts.”
This year the TJ Snow award went to Mike Wolcott, a member of the county’s CERT Team. The Walter E. Elder aAward went to Harrison Poultry, which has made several contributions to the department.
“Each and every one of these folks worked hard and helped keep this department moving forward during the challenges of 2020,” Shuman said. “I am truly proud of the way all the folks here stepped up and helped out and it is an honor to lead the great men and women of Barrow County Emergency Services.”
