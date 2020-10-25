Barrow County Emergency Services recently invited Chris and Paige Maddox to its headquarters to thank them for their generosity during the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the things that makes Barrow County so amazing is seeing so many citizens step up in difficult times to help people out,” BCES chief Alan Shuman said in a news release. “This couple showed us such incredible generosity at the beginning of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and we want them to know just how much it means to us.”
Early in March, Paige reached out to BCES and offered a vacant house on their property for any emergency-response personnel to stay if they needed to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, and they would not have to worry about exposing their families. The house was large enough to allow up to 10 personnel to be quarantined at any one time. It was off the roadway and could be secured from anyone gaining access as needed, according to the release.
“This incredible offer took so much stress off BCES personnel as they did not have to worry where they would be sent, or would they have to take it home and possibly infect their families,” Shuman said. “We can’t offer enough thanks for what this generous offer did for us, but we do want to recognize them for it.”
The couple was given a BCES Challenge Coin and a copy of the department’s annual report. The challenge coin is only used to recognize people that have “gone way above and beyond what is expected of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.