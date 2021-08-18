Barrow County Emergency Services has announced the promotion of two E-911 communications center personnel.
Both Jovan Rogers and Stacy Reed were recently promoted to the position of senior communications officer, according to a news release.
Rogers has been with BCES since March 2020, and Reed has been with the department since November 2019. Since joining the department, both have worked hard at staying up to date with protocols and training, including training on the new emergency medical dispatch protocols, officials said.
“BCES is in a period of intense growth with the rest of the county,” Rogers said. “With the opportunity of new programs and aspirations of future accreditations, I’m excited to be a part of the supervisory team that ensures we are the best in the region by providing outstanding service to the citizens of Barrow County.”
“Everyone has been great and very helpful when needed, I feel that I learn something new every day,” Reed added. “I am excited for this opportunity and plan to remain humble and teachable so that I can be a strong backbone for my team.”
“They are and will continue leading their shifts with determination and a passion for excellence,” BCES chief Alan Shuman said of Rogers and Reed. “The E-911 center is fortunate to have some of the best communications officers."
