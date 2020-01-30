On Jan. 17, personnel with Barrow County Emergency Services gathered at Bethlehem Church to enjoy a meal together and recognize some of its own for the work they do.
“We came together and recognized some of the many great folks that make our department one I am honored to lead,” said Chief Alan Shuman in a news release. “I appreciate all the work the Banquet Awards Committee did to make this night so successful.”
The evening included numerous years of service awards and many door prizes. Many of the awards were voted on by department personnel as a way for them to recognize their own. The following awards were given out: Rookie of the Year, Cole Burchardt; Firefighter of the Year, Zac Carter; EMT of the Year, John Rivers; Paramedic of the Year, Mark Mann; Officer of the Year, Lt. Jeremy Thayer; Communication Officer of the Year, Mandy Wallace; Communication Supervisor of the Year, Patrick Harbin; and Outstanding Service Award, Lt. Steve Rose.
The department also awarded the Eddie Elder Award to Chris Owens of Chik-fil-A for all the support he has given the department for many years. The T.J. Snow Volunteer of the Year award went to CERT member Vance Oakes for his service to the CERT team. The evening started with Deputy Chief Heath Williams recognizing Bear Creek Middle School teacher David Kendrick for the work he does each year with the school’s 9/11 memorial ceremony.
“We want to thank Candy Greene, Joseph Brown and all the folks at Bethlehem Church for hosting the dinner for us and Lanes BBQ for catering the meal,” said Shuman. “Their donation, along with the other sponsors made this a great night for the men and women of BCES. I also want to congratulate all the award winners for being recognized for all they do to make us a great department. You all do a great job of representing the hard-working men and women of Barrow County Emergency Services.”
