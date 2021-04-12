Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) is spending April 11-17 celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. BCES recognizes the E-911 communications officers who quietly work long hours to protect lives and serve communities nationwide. NPSTW is “an opportunity to thank the dedicated professionals across the 911 community on the front lines of emergencies every day,” officials said in a news release.
“The critical role played by E-911 communications officers is often underestimated and underappreciated.” said E-911 public information officer Rachel Gyldholm, “The work these dedicated men and women perform, and the skills they demonstrate, enhance the safety of everyone in our community. Our goal is to recognize those who work behind the scenes to answer calls for help every day.”
Barrow County E-911 communications officers make sacrifices, like missing holidays and family events, to help protect lives and property by receiving vital information and dispatching law enforcement officers, medical professionals and fire personnel to provide direct assistance to the public. Their efforts have saved lives, reduced the potential for injuries and eased suffering, BCES leaders said.
“We have some of the most dedicated communications officers anywhere," said BCES chief Alan Shuman. "They have all stepped up this past year as we implemented a new medical dispatch system and I am proud of the work they do for the citizens of Barrow County.”
"It is an honor to recognize the Barrow County emergency communications officers during National Telecommunicators Week.” said E-911 manager William Wright, “Telecommunication officers are the vital and essential link between the public and fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services. The folks who sit in the dispatcher chair are dedicated professionals and manage to get the job done with compassion, patience and empathy. I ask you to join me in saluting these 911 heroes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.