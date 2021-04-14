The following arrests around the county April 5-11 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office; Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments; and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Christopher Michael Torres, 35, 1250 Jackson Lake Rd., Jackson — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Daniel Lamar Brooks, 36, 351 Psalms Dr., Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Dennis Chad Peppers, 44, 1186 Peppers Rd., Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Marshall, 34, 799 Wythe Dr., Graniteville, South Carolina — felony probation violation.
•Debbie Campbell Fann, 59, 355 Jennings Mill Pkwy. 1324, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Adam Heard, 40, 31 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — concealing the death of another; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by taking – motor vehicle possession; theft by taking; tampering with evidence and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Kavon Shaquille Williams, 24, 110 Marlborough Downs Rd., Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Timothy Barry Wilford, 34, 49 Wardlaw Rd., Nicholson — parole violation.
•Justin Michael Edwards, 39, 1100 Flanagan Mill Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and improper stopping on roadway.
•Xai Xiong, 39, 427 Southridge Rd., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and criminal damage to property (private property).
•Christopher Allen Holbrook, 38, 822 Knollwood Dr., Winder — simple battery against a person 65 years of age or older or against a female who is pregnant; simple assault and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sandra Marlene Dugas, 38, 129 Governor’s Ridge, Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Gary Douglas Denney, 49, 304 Carwood Dr., Monroe — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 54, 234 Burson Ave. 19, Bogart — felony probation violation.
•William Monroe Smith, 54, 1345 Park St., Clearwater, Florida — felony probation violation.
•Laura Loera Macias, 34, 435 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Kreosha Shayon Jones, 24, 387 Woodridge Cir., Athens — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Coyote Grahn, 32, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd. 46, Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Thomas Jeffrey Knight, 38, 238 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Christopher Jackson Strickland, 45, 3427 Jackson Dr., Decatur — felony probation violation.
•Douglas Anthony Huggins, 44, 345 Oakdale Dr., Auburn — parole violation.
•Ashley Marina Maynard, 29, 665 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — pedestrian under the influence and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Marcus Damien Ray, 38, 840 Pinnacle Dr., Winder — aggravated assault, simple assault, simple battery, false imprisonment, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Bobby Moody, 64, 236 Lokey’s Ln., Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Mario Manuel Rojo, 33, 2104 Jockey Hollow Dr. NW, Kennesaw — driving with a suspended or revoked license and use of cell phone/texting.
•Tyler Devon Lewis, 31, 465 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — battery, simple battery and simple assault.
•John Christopher Shelton, 22, 349 Bridgewater Cir., Athens — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding.
•Timothy Shane Reems, 33, 493 East Freeman St., Maysville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•John Dwayne Braswell, 49, 1132 Bethlehem Church Rd., Bethlehem — harassing communications.
•Daniel Scott Clack, 34, 31 Parker Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Charles Jerry Lassiter, 25, 1118 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Avonte Eric Alexander, 17, 2229 Rogers Rd., Statham — theft by taking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony, and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
•James David Barnes, 50, 1552 Water Oak Ct., Suwanee — peeping Tom and criminal trespass.
•Jose G. Arce-Gonzalez, 56, 2030 Euclid St., Statham — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Holly Ann Smith, 42, 13705 Jones St., Lavonia — five counts of felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Maranda Jean Nix, 35, 204 Sue Ln., Auburn — simple assault.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 28, 1257 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Christine Nicole Solis, 36, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — simple battery.
•Emily Susan Barrett, 24, 2831 Crabapple Ln., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Johnny Dwayne Bradford, 34, 38 Quail Ct., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Tina Irene Sullens, 46, 305 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn — simple battery and criminal trespass.
BRASELTON
•Summer Danielle Taylor, 25, 2419 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Michael Exner, 23, 158 Papermill Rd. Apt. 1308, Lawrenceville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Austin Marty Thompson, 23, 854 Davis St., Gainesville — theft by taking, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Preston Latimer, 23, 1455 John Morris Rd., Maysville — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
STATHAM
•Cody Lashawn Carter, 29, 270 White Burch Dr., Statham — hold for other agency.
•Courtney Renee Patterson, 27, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Bogart — three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation, and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Pamela Juanita Butler, 55, 2027 Ventura St., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and felony probation violation.
•Erwin Martin, 27, 3267 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta — driving without license on person and expired license plate.
•Shawn Alan Taylor, 46, 1946 Railroad St. Apt. 1700, Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Joyce Evon Elder, 65, 2233 Greeson Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Brittany Ann Eno, 30, 1634 Bismarck Cir., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
WINDER
•Patricia Gail Burton, 48, 124 2nd St., Winder — two counts of simple battery and criminal damage to property (private property).
•Irene Lara-Campos, 40, 212 Scott Cir., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Joshua Robert Beard, 28, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Trazarra Raynard Barnes, 42, 606 Wellington Dr., Monroe — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Gabriel Laporta Moore, 41, 557 Scrooch Ct., Winder — felony theft by receiving stolen property and parole violation.
•Angela Denise Iler, 50, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Inika Sharrez Mattox, 43, 695 Creek Stone Dr., Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Cleo Catherine Wallace, 42, 30 Herald Dr., Bethlehem — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Rico Browner, 48, 9 Stafford St., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Shawn Michael Liccardo, 30, 4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd. 1614, Suwanee — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Richard Anthony Smith, 41, 373 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and obscured or missing license plates.
•Christopher S. Hanley, 41, 373 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Christopher Chiantay Green, 23, 241 Jamie Ct., Winder — battery.
•Jessica Mae Jones, 39, 3186 Hardman Morris Rd., Colbert — disorderly conduct.
•Nichole Lynn Santiago, 34, 445 Old Colony Place, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
•Breann Michelle Patrick, 24, 58 Steed Rd., Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Michel Alex Edge, 31, 3779 Bolding Rd., Flowery Branch — disorderly conduct.
•Kristopher Wayne Inman, 28, 723 Westbury Ct., Bethlehem — disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Dana Michelle Savage, 40, 880 Laurel Ln., Winder — disorderly conduct and drugs to be kept in original container.
•George Thomas White, 30, 1211 Forest Crest Dr., Dacula — failure to appear.
•Travis Rodrickus Johnson, 47, 784 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Saif Ameer Cola, 26, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Audrey Nan Fortner, 64, 407 Wisteria Ln., Winder — harassing communications.
•Bobby Thomas Knight, 27, 1603 Butterfly Ln., Statham — theft by taking.
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, 97 Williamson St., Winder — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Angela Denise Iler, 50, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Stravious Martez Johnson, 30, 618 Embassy Walk, Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
GSP
•Roger Eugene Lanford II, 36, 8333 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — hold for other agency.
•Jacob Benjamin Carney, 26, 100 Terrane Ridge, Peachtree City — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; speeding and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Jaysen Robert Peeples, 42, 278 Englewood Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Armond Long, 51, 730 Trillium Ln., Lilburn.
•Dylon Lloyd Singleton, 24, 346 Fairview Ct., Winder.
