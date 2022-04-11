The following incidents were among those that the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•hit and run; duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic control device on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 211 NW, Braselton, where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck in the driver’s side rear bumper by the driver of an SUV who left the scene.
•possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping on Hwy. 211 NW at Will Maynard Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•terroristic threats and acts on University Pkwy. at Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a woman reported a man driving another vehicle that pulled up beside her vehicle and began cursing and yelling at her, calling her a “c#nt.” She said the man threw a bottle of water, that went in her open window, all over her and the interior of her vehicle.
•aggravated assault, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass – FVA at a Jackson Dr., Statham, residence, where a woman reported her daughter had shoved her into a doorway and had a confrontation with her father.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle and safety belt violation (adults) on Atlanta Hwy. NW at Matthews School Rd., Winder, where an accident with injuries had occurred.
•battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA at an Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, residence, where a man reported his stepdad had attached him, punching him several times and slamming him to the ground.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and seat belts violation (adults) on Hwy. 82, Statham, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and drugs to be kept in original container on Bill Rutledge Rd. at Matthews School Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a man had reportedly taken $136.45 in items without paying.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Parks Mill Rd. at Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, drugs to be kept in original container and sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs at the Barrow County Alternative School, West Star St., Bethlehem, where a student was in possession of illegal drugs.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Carl-Bethlehem Rd. at Parkway Pointe Pl., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass – FVA at a Gainesville Hwy., Winder, residence, where a domestic disturbance between roommates was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on Rockwell Church Rd. NE at Gainesville Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – drugs, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on Smith Cemetery Rd. at University Pkwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property at a Dooley Town Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported her vehicle had been dragged with a chain causing damage to both front wheels.
•theft by shoplifting and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a woman had taken items and left the store without paying.
•loitering and prowling and public drunkenness on Stream Side Ct., Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
