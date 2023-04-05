The Barrow County Sheriff's Office recently responded to the following incidents:
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by taking April 1 at 609 Warren Way, where a woman’s ex-boyfriend punched her television and hid in a closet from police to avoid arrest.
• Driving while license suspended; expired license plate March 26 at Patrick Mill Rd./Barrow Industrial Pkwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license March 31 at Hog Mountain Rd./Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking March 31 at 915 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man reported a man who was working on his car disappeared with his car keys and car part and couldn’t be reached.
• Terroristic threats and acts; simple assault-Family Violence March 11 at 422 Corinth Church Rd., Winder, where a woman was receiving threats from her estranged boyfriend and was afraid to be at her own house.
• Driving without a valid license; driving within the emergency lane/gore/median March 31 at Exchange Blvd./ Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license; expired license plate March 30 at Bethlehem Road/University Pkwy., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer March 29 at Jefferson Hwy/Grace Louise Dr., Winder, where a vehicle pursuit from Jackson County ended.
• Criminal trespass March 2 at 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder, where a man punched a woman’s windshield, shattering it, during a domestic dispute.
• Failure to yield to emergency vehicles; driving while license suspended March 29 at University Pkwy./Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol March 28 at Hwy. 124/Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 of less April 1 at 739 Hwy. 211, Winder, where a woman busted the headlights of her boyfriend’s car using a baseball bat during a domestic dispute.
