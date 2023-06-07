The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Pleasant Hill Church Road and Hwy. 211 NE during the early morning hours of May 25 in reference to a naked male laying in the roadway.
The original caller told dispatch the male approached his vehicle in an aggressive manner when he stopped to ask if he was okay.
Upon arriving to the area, the responding officer saw the male sitting upright in a ditch at a residence on Pleasant Hill Church Rd., completely naked. The officer handcuffed the man and asked what drugs he was on, to which he responded he “smoked weed.”
When escorting the man to the patrol vehicle, the man told the officer several times “I love you,” and made other inappropriate sexually explicit remarks to the officer. The man continued to have erratic behavior and was yelling random statements that made no sense while in route to the detention center. At the detention center, he continued to yell at jail staff and had to be removed from the patrol car by detention staff. He was escorted inside and placed in the padded cell.
Warrants were obtained for pedestrian under the influence (PUI) and public indecency.
BCSO deputies locate intoxicated woman in roadway completely naked
Also, on May 25, around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 211 and Dunahoo Road, where multiple passerby callers reported a naked female walking on the roadway.
A deputy located the woman in the driveway of 739 Hwy. 211 naked on a chair. When she saw the deputy, she went into the house.
Deputies contacted a male at the residence, who identified the female and said he had left his residence naked in search of him. He also told the deputy she had consumed alcohol throughout the day.
Officers were allowed inside the home to speak with the woman after she refused to speak with them outside. While speaking with deputies, the woman admitted to walking on the roadway and being naked in the driveway but denied being naked on the roadway.
She was placed under arrest for public indecency and pedestrian under the influence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change May 28 at Bankhead Hwy./Bankhead Crossing, Winder, where a vehicle was stopped on the railroad tracks.
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 27 at 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where a woman reported her uncle put her out of her home and placed his hands on her when attempting to get her to leave.
• DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license; improper lane change; fail to yield while turning left May 28 at Harry McCarty Rd./Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where an officer observed a vehicle failing to yield to traffic traveling on University Parkway as it turned left in front of a vehicle, almost causing an accident.
• DUI-drugs; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license; speeding; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper backing May 27 at University Pkwy. / Bethlehem Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted, where the officer’s dash camera shows the driver and passenger switching seats before speaking with the officer.
• Simple assault-Family Violence May 25 at 710 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder, where a man threw a full can of Pepsi at his father’s head, nearly striking him.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property May 30 at 1408 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where a man reported accidentally leaving his walled sitting on the trunk of his vehicle and he drove off, causing it to fall and go missing.
• Driving without a valid license; reckless conduct; speeding May 28 at University Pkwy. /Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driving 100 mph in a 65-mph zone.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) May 28 at 950 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, where a suspicious person was reported stumbling close to the road.
• Manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule I; possession of a firearm or knife during omission or attempt to commit certain felonies; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; safety belt violation (adults) May 28 at County Line-Auburn Rd./Lakeview Dr., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance May 24 at 520 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Simple battery May 28 at 463 Lisa Cir., Winder, where a woman reported her brother assaulted her by pushing her with one hand and punching her with the other and she wanted to press charges.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding May 26 at University Pkwy. /Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; reckless conduct; passenger interfering with drivers view or control May 8 at Hwy. 211 NW/Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton, where a teenager threw water at her mother and hit her while she was driving.
• Harassing communications May 25 at 590 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported receiving 87 phone calls in one day from a man after asking him to leave her alone.
• Driving without a valid license; brake lights required May 26 at Altanta Hwy./Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle; permitting unlicensed person to drive May 26 at University Pkwy. / Harrison Mill Rd, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.