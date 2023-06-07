The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Pleasant Hill Church Road and Hwy. 211 NE during the early morning hours of May 25 in reference to a naked male laying in the roadway.

The original caller told dispatch the male approached his vehicle in an aggressive manner when he stopped to ask if he was okay.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.