The following incidents were among those that the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects on Hwy. 82 at Amber Ridge Rd., Statham, where drug activity was reported.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area on Finch Rd., Winder, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•criminal trespass on Arnold Rd. SE, Statham, where a man reported his neighbor, whom he has an ongoing problem with, reached onto his property, pulled ivy from his fence and cut it.
•unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance on Alexander Ln., Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute was reported and the woman involved advised her husband was filming children in the upstairs restroom of their home.
•disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on Kara Ct., Winder, where a dispute was reported.
•Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) and pedestrian to walk on the should away from the edge of the roadway when a sidewalk is not available on Wages Rd. at Tanglewood Rd., Auburn, where a suspicious person was reported to be walking in the roadway.
•criminal damage to property, loitering and prowling and criminal attempt to commit a felony on Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported a man had tried to break into her car and she had a video of the incident.
•theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•theft by shoplifting at Home Goods, Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where two women took items from the store without paying.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and no insurance on Atlanta Hwy. NW at Auburn Station Dr., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•cruelty to children – cause excessive physical/mental pain and simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, residence.
•harassing communications at a Graystone Dr., Winder, residence, where a man reported he had been talking with a juvenile female on Facebook and after he stopped talking with her on the social platform he received a message to a link that contained a video stating he was a predator and it displayed his conversation with the female and included pictures they sent to each other, but he stated he did not send the photos to the female.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired license plate on Hwy. 211 NW at Interstate 85 Ramp, Braselton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•battery – FVA at a Brunton Rd., Bethlehem, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area on Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder, where a suspicious man sitting in a car in the parking lot was harassing the employees of Dollar General.
•DUI – drugs, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and driving on the wrong side of the road on Loganville Hwy. at Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, DUI – multiple substances, reckless driving, speeding 100/55 in a construction zone and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle on University Pkwy. at Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid driver’s license on University Pkwy. at Bethlehem Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area on Bankhead Hwy. at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder, where a car was stopped in the roadway.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on University Pkwy. at Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a vehicle with its flashers on was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•speeding in a construction zone, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license on University Pkwy. at Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Carl-Midway Church Rd. at Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•reckless driving and speeding in a construction One on University Pkwy. at Harrison Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Dee Kennedy Rd. at Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in a construction zone and driving without a valid driver’s license on University Pkwy. at Bethlehem Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in a construction zone, DUI – multiple substances, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and littering on the highway on Loganville Hwy. at University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – drugs on Parker Rd., Auburn, where a dispute was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillights required on Atlanta Hwy. at 3rd St., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a female had taken over $227 in merchandise without paying.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at a Dillard Way, Bethlehem, residence, where a domestic disturbance was reported.
