The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following recent incidents:
•robbery at the Circle K on Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, just before 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. The store clerk said a black male entered the store, grabbed a candy bar and stood in line to make a purchase. When he got to the counter, he leaned over and whispered to her, “Give me all your money out of the cash drawer.” When she told him that there was no money in there, he said, “Lady, you got three seconds to give me the money.” The man did not brandish a gun but kept his hand in his hoodie pocket the entire time. She said she gave the man approximately $45 in $5 bills and an unknown amount of $1 bills and the man fled the store.
•felony terroristic threats and acts and second-degree forgery at Winder-Barrow High School, where a juvenile had sent out a message on Snapchat threatening whoever alerted authorities to a student who had a gun that was confiscated the previous day. The juvenile was also found in possession of counterfeit cash and was transported to a regional youth detention center.
•driving without a valid license on Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane on Matthews School Road, Winder, where a vehicle had driven into the front porch of a residence. The driver caused an estimated $15,000-$20,000 worth of damage and was arrested.
•harassing communications where a man reported his juvenile daughter told him someone had accessed her Snapchat account and was posting embarrassing information about her.
•missing person on Pendergrass Road, Winder, where a runaway juvenile was reported.
•felony theft by taking at a Fieldstone Drive, Winder, residence, where a firearm was reported stolen.
•DUI (less safe) and hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident on Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a truck entered the other lane, struck another vehicle’s mirror and fled the scene. When the suspect was located at a house across the street from where the other vehicle was, he said he had taken shots of alcohol at a local restaurant and he was arrested.
•hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident at Loganville Highway and Parkway Pointe Drive, Bethlehem, where a vehicle was reportedly purposefully backed into.
•felony theft by taking (motor vehicle), entering automobile or any other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and misdemeanor theft by taking on Statham Drive, where a vehicle had been moved and several tools and $600 in cash had been taken from it.
•runaway juvenile on Hemlock Drive, Winder.
•misdemeanor theft by taking on Pleasant Hill Church Road, Winder, where a misunderstanding occurred between two neighbors.
•misdemeanor theft by deception on East Midland Avenue, Winder, where a woman reported giving rent money to a previous tenant to take to the landlord, but the landlord never received the money.
•outstanding arrest warrant and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Doc McLocklin Road, Statham, where a man with a warrant out on him fled into the woods and was apprehended by a K-9 and deputies.
•DUI (less safe) and improper lane change on Highway 211 NW, where a vehicle had left the roadway near Dee Kennedy Road.
•abandoned vehicle at Ed Hogan and Bill Rutledge roads.
•burglary at an Alexander Lane, Bethlehem, residence, where a 4-wheeler, three televisions, several electronics and a jewelry safe with jewelry in it had been stolen. The total value of everything stolen was estimated at $17,300.
•possession of cocaine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery, illegal U-turn and obscured or missing license plate at Bethel-Bower and Tanners Bridge roads, Bethlehem, where a car was stopped for making an illegal U-turn. The suspect tried to run and was apprehended.
•identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person on Briarwood Drive, Winder, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend attempted to purchase items online using her Social Security number without her consent.
•burglary, felony theft by taking and criminal trespass at a Ross Road, Winder, residence, where a camera and jewelry were reported stolen. The total value of the items taken was estimated to be $3,850.
•hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident at Loganville Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a vehicle had been rear-ended.
•misdemeanor theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Winder, where an employee saw a male who had allegedly been involved in another shoplifting incident at the store take a book bag and tools.
•DUI (less safe) and speeding at University Parkway and Harrison Mill Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle traveling 95 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.
•misdemeanor theft by taking on Kendall Park Drive, Winder, where a juvenile took a package that was delivered to a residence and had items valued at a total of $100 inside.
•possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine at Walmart, Winder, where two people were reported to be passed out in a vehicle.
•misdemeanor theft by shoplifting at Walmart, where a man and woman had attempted to skip scanning items at the self-checkout.
•animal complaint on Sims Road Northeast, Winder, where a dog bite was reported and five dogs were turned over to Barrow County Animal Control.
•DUI (less safe), too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane on Bee Maxey Road, Winder, where a vehicle had failed to negotiate a sharp corner near Muirfield Drive and had driven into the woods, hitting a tree.
•second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass on Scott Drive, Winder, where a man reported someone had put sugar in the gas tanks of his three vehicles.
•second-degree criminal damage to property on Bowman Mill Road SE, Winder, where a man reported someone had broken out windows in two of his vehicles.
•unconscious person at a Greeson Road, Winder, residence, where a woman was found unconscious after using marijuana earlier that day. She was transported to a nearby hospital and her condition was unknown at the time of the report.
•hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane at Patrick Mill Road SW and Roxey Maxey Road, Winder, where a vehicle was struck by another vehicle that had entered its lane of travel, knocking off its driver’s side mirror.
•speeding and failure to register a vehicle or trailer at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that was traveling 60 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.
•hold for other agency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Highway 124, Auburn, where a man was tased and apprehended after attempting to flee into the woods.
•failure to register a vehicle or trailer and safety belt violation at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, where a vehicle was clocked going 101 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.
•felony interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Jericho Road, Monroe, where a fight between a man and woman had been reported.
•battery on Highway 211, Winder, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•misdemeanor theft by taking on Tucker Court, Winder, where eight medication pills were reported stolen.
•hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a woman rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle followed her into Gwinnett County where they began arguing. The woman was arrested.
•harassing communications on Brush Creek Drive, Winder, where a man reported receiving harassing text messages from a former roommate.
•reckless conduct on Russell Cemetery Road, Winder, where a video was posted of an adult female intoxicated while caring for a baby.
•criminal trespass on Langdon Park Drive, Winder, where someone had attempted to break into an outdoor shed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.