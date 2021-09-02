The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Bethlehem on Aug. 31 remained under investigation a day later, according to Barrow County Emergency Services officials.
According to a BCES news release, firefighters responded to the house fire in the 1300 block of Loganville Highway around 11:30 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the right corner of the manufactured home.
No people were home at the time of the fire, and a dog found alive and unharmed on the back porch was taken from the scene.
An interior attack on the fire was begun and the initial bulk of the fire was knocked back, according to the release. Officials said crews battling the fire had to contend with strong winds that were moving through as part of the tropical system that was formerly Hurricane Ida. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after about 20 minutes.
“The weather and difficult access to the home presented challenges, but BCES crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and a surrounding kitchen area. The entire left side of the structure was saved, but did receive smoke and water damage” said BCES spokesman Lt. Steve Rose.
Two firefighters received minor injuries during operations and left the scene to seek medical attention, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.