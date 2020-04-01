The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following recent incidents:
•A Bethlehem man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and assault following a physical domestic dispute at a Thorn Brook Circle residence in which he allegedly was choking the mother of his child, and she was cut with a sword when she grabbed it out of fear and he was trying to get it away from her. He accused her of trying to delete “evidence” off his phone that he was going to try to use to get custody of the child. The 5-month-old child also had a cast on his arm stemming from a fracture, and family members stated that was due to an uncle dropping the child. However, the deputy who responded was concerned the injury happened as the result of one of the suspect’s anger outbursts and the child was to be evaluated further at a hospital. DFCS was also to be contacted due to what the deputy described as “unhealthy” living conditions at the residence.
•A Winder woman was arrested after she left a child locked in her vehicle for over an hour while she bought about $200 worth of groceries at Walmart. The child was OK and the woman’s husband was called to come pick the child up.
•A Shady Dale man, on March 15, was reported as a suspicious person at both the IHOP on Carl-Bethlehem Road (12:30 a.m.) and McDonald’s on Loganville Highway (6 a.m.) in Bethlehem after he spent a long time in the restrooms at the restaurants and refused to leave. He was searched for illegal substances at the IHOP and none were found. He also allegedly tried to walk around the front counter at McDonald’s before entering the restroom. He was given a notice of prohibited entry at the McDonald’s.
•A Duluth woman was arrested after being caught stealing $37 worth of items from Walmart on Atlanta Highway. She was later charged for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance after narcotics were found in her purse at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A Winder woman was arrested for attempting to shoplift a pair of shoes from Walmart.
•A Grayson woman was arrested for possession of heroin and attempting to shoplift $40 worth of items from Walmart.
•A Morrow woman and a Loganville woman were arrested for shoplifting $70 worth of items from Walmart.
•Two women — one from Winder and one from Lawrenceville — were arrested for shoplifting $127 worth of items from Walmart.
•A Hoschton woman was arrested for shoplifting $143 worth of items from Walmart.
•A Winder man was arrested for shoplifting $27 worth of items from Walmart.
•A Conyers man was arrested and charged with an open-container violation and driving with a suspended license after was stopped for going 71 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone on Monroe Highway at the intersection with Tanners Bridge Road.
•A man at a Carl-Midway Church Road, Auburn, residence reported that his truck had been stolen from the residence while his family was gone on vacation.
•A Monroe man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road.
•A woman reported her car was rear-ended by another vehicle on Rockwell Church Road at the intersection with Lake Rockwell Way and the driver that hit her drove off. A witness tried to follow the vehicle, described as an older, two-door blue/green Ford Thunderbird but lost contact with it in the area of Winder-Barrow High School. She said the vehicle had severe front-end damage. The suspect was described as “lighter-skinned” and being in his 20s or 30s.
•A Winder man was arrested for interfering with a 911 call during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend over their shared car.
•A car was struck by a white truck at the intersection of Highway 211 and Pleasant Hill Church Road and the driver of the truck drove away.
•Nearly $6,000 worth of tools were reported stolen from a Tucker Road construction site.
•A car was reported stolen from a Cnee Court, Winder, residence.
•A car was reported stolen from the Carvana lot on Pierce Road, Winder.
•A woman reported fraudulent debt collection activity by a company going by the name “Kramer Recovery Consultants” with an associated name of “Barbara Simpson.”
•A man at a Summerfield Road, Winder, residence reported that $500 worth of tools had been stolen from his work truck.
•Two brothers were arrested following a fight at a Patrick Mill Road residence.
•A Statham man was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening customers at The Market on Highway 211.
•An Auburn man and Statham woman were arrested after taking a man’s car from a house “as a joke” and returning it with damage. The two said they had hit some trees on a dirt road. The man whose car was stolen had left the car at his friend’s house that night because he said he had been drinking at a party.
•A man reported the theft or three rifles and a 1938 $100 bill passed down from his grandfather from his storage shed on Than Skinner Road.
•A Winder woman reported being scammed out more than $3,400 by a man on the phone who identified himself as a federal agent and said she was part of a nationwide narcotics investigation. The woman was told to put money on gift cards at Target and make withdrawals from her IRA account.
•A realtor reported a stove had been stolen from a house on Dooley Town Road in Statham.
