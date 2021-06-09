The following incidents May 27 through June 2 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Just before 3 a.m. May 29, police responded to TitleMax on West May Street in reference to a smash-and-grab burglary. Security footage showed the suspect, a Black male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and weighing 150-160 pounds breaking the glass with a sledgehammer and yellow crow bar to enter the business and rummaging through filing cabinets and cash drawers, though they did not take anything before leaving about five minutes prior to officers’ arrival on the scene. Police were alerted to a burglary at a TitleMax in Lilburn that occurred roughly 24 hours earlier and likely involved the same suspect. The incident is believed to be connected to a recent string of smash-and-grab burglaries throughout metro Atlanta by a group called the “Yellow Crowbar Crew.”
•A Stockbridge man was arrested at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on June 2 after he refused to leave the hospital following his discharge. He reportedly told police he was either going to stay at the hospital or go to jail.
•A Winder man was arrested at City Pond Park on June 1 on charges of simple battery and simple assault after a child-custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend at a Georgia Avenue residence. The man refused to return the child to the residence until a certain time but later called and told police he was at the park.
•A woman at a Georgia Avenue residence reported June 1 that her firearm had been stolen from the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Lawrenceville May 31 following a traffic stop on Horton Street for an inoperative brake light.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless conduct May 31 following a dispute with neighbors at a Dianne Drive residence, during which he threatened to shoot them over loud car horn sounds from a party at the residence. Those threatened included at least one juvenile, according to the incident report.
•A Hampton woman and Winder woman were arrested May 31 for reckless conduct and fighting at a Pine Valley Road residence. The two were returning from a trip to New Orleans when one accused the other of stealing her gun and money, according to the incident report. Both women had visible scratches and markings, and multiple neighbors witnessed the fight, according to the report.
•A Winder woman was arrested on an active city warrant May 31 after police were called to assist her when she ran out of gas in her car at the Winder Post Office on North Broad Street.
•A car that had been parked in the Akins Ford lot on West May Street the night of May 30 was found to have its taillights missing the next day.
•A Statham woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County May 31 after a car she was a passenger in was stopped for making an illegal left turn from South Beulah Street onto West May Street.
•A Conyers man was arrested for driving without a valid license May 30 after he was stopped in the area of Highway 82 and Saint Ives Way for driving with a malfunctioning tag light.
•A Florida man was arrested for driving without a valid license May 30 after he was stopped for making an illegal left turn from South Beulah Street onto West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and on a probation-violation warrant out of the city May 30 after he was stopped on Atlanta Avenue for driving in the central turn lane.
•A woman at an East Oak Street residence reported May 30 that she found a bullet hole in one of her vehicle’s doors.
•A police officer on patrol reported finding spray-painted graffiti with gang-related and anti-police slogans on a wall and the ground at Holly Hill Mall on May 30.
•An employee at Waffle House on West May Street reported May 30 that a co-worker had threatened her in text messages during a dispute about workers cleaning the restaurant.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving without a valid license May 29 after she was stopped on East Broad Street for failing to stop completely at a stop sign at East New Street and for having inoperative tag lights.
•Police were called to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow May 29 in response to a man arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his pelvis. The man called his girlfriend and told her he was shot, and she came to assist him while he was parked on Highway 82 near Beech Creek Circle. The man would not say who had shot him, and she drove him to the hospital for treatment.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County May 29 after a car he was a passenger in was stopped on West May Street for no headlights or taillights on.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Auburn May 28 after a car she was a passenger in was stopped on 2nd Street for having a cracked windshield.
•A Winder man was arrested on active warrant May 28 following a traffic stop on East Midland Avenue.
•A Bethlehem man and Winder man, father and son, were arrested at a Ryan Road residence May 27. The son was being picked up on active warrant and was also charged with obstruction for initially resisting arrest and misdemeanor marijuana possession, and the father was also charged with obstruction due to his interference with the arrest.
•An unidentified Black male reportedly cussed at and threatened to shoot employees at Waffle House on West May Street May 27 after he was told it would be a while before they could take his to-go order due to a large crowd of customers at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.