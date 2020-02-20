Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An officer said he chased a car after he tried to make a traffic stop and it left a parking lot where it stopped, traveling onto Carl Cedar Hill Road and began “to pass vehicles in (an) unsafe manner.” The officer said the car crossed the fog line near Seventh Street and Atlanta Highway and ran over the curbing, “almost onto the sidewalk.” The officer said the car was “slow rolling” and “passed numerous locations which were safe to pull off into.”
•A bullying incident on a school bus with students from Auburn Elementary School was reported. Two 6-year-old boys were involved. One was accused of “picking on” the other boy. The mother of one boy said she told school authorities “but nothing changed.” An officer talked to the boys and warned them to stop picking on each other and said he would check on them.
•A woman said Feb. 6 that Kilcrease Road was flooded in a curve. She said another vehicle was going the other way and she could not see “due to the rain.” She said her passenger side tires went off the road and she wrecked.
