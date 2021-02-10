The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Departments responded to.
•A man at the Shell gas station on North Broad Street reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot by three unknown white male suspects around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29 while he was inside purchasing a drink. The vehicle was later spotted in Jackson County, where deputies there gave chase, but after it crashed, the suspects fled the scene without being immediately captured. One of the suspects was wearing a white hoodie, another was wearing a red and gray hoodie, and the third was wearing a red hoodie.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving unlicensed Feb. 3 after he was stopped on East Midland Avenue for driving 58 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.
•A man at Winder First United Methodist Church on North Broad Street reported Feb. 3 that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off a church van.
•A man reported Feb. 3 that his gun had fallen out of its holster while he was riding his motorcycle through town that day and he had not been able to locate it.
•A woman at a Glen Avenue residence reported Feb. 2 that someone struck her vehicle outside the residence and left the scene. Police later were told the suspect had left the scene because his vehicle was uninsured.
•A woman reported suspected fraud after she received an unemployment tax form from the Georgia Department of Labor (even though she had not received or applied for unemployment) and noticed a delinquent line of credit of $6,000 on her credit report.
•A man at a home construction site on South Steelwood Drive reported that someone had stolen $750 worth of siding material from the site sometime between 3 p.m. Jan. 29 and 12:50 p.m. Feb. 2.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested Feb. 2 for obstruction of law enforcement and outstanding warrants Feb. 2 after he was stopped on Wade Street for having a malfunctioning brake light and a system check of the vehicle returning with canceled registration. The man also briefly fled from police on foot.
•A woman at a North Broad Street car lot reported Feb. 1 that a car in the lot and a fence to the property had been damaged by an unknown vehicle.
•A man at a West May Street business reported Feb. 1 that someone had stolen his 5x8-foot cargo trailer, which had several items stored inside, from the parking lot. He said he had last seen the trailer around 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and noticed it was gone around 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness Jan. 31 after he was reported to be stumbling and have fallen in the roadway on Loganville Highway near Township Avenue. The man, who had just been release from the Barrow County Detention Center the previous day, told police he’d had “maybe a 12-pack” to drink.
•An employee at a gas station on West May Street reported that she was told by a person over the phone who she thought was the manager to take money from the register after store hours and put the money on a Green Dot card. When she got to a store in Lawrenceville to do so, she realized she was not talking to the manager, and she called Lawrenceville police and then called Winder police wanting to return the money.
•A Conyers woman, Douglasville man and Hiram man were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and cited for an open-container violation Jan. 31 after they were observed sitting in a car on Valleyview Drive that was shut off.
•A woman at Family Dollar on North Broad Street reported Jan. 30 that someone had stolen her purse from her vehicle while she was shopping.
•Two Monroe men were arrested Jan. 30 for shoplifting 12 backpacks, totaling $479, from a shoe store on Monroe Highway. They were later stopped in their vehicle by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for battery following a domestic dispute at an Exchange Circle residence, during which he slapped his girlfriend in the face when she told him she wanted to break up and to leave the residence.
•A man in the Northwoods subdivision reported Jan. 30 that an unknown suspect had damaged several mailboxes in the neighborhood. Twenty-one residences in total were effected.
•An officer directing a traffic at the scene of an accident at North Broad Street and Shenandoah Drive around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 was struck but not seriously injured by a vehicle. The Georgia State Patrol investigated and ruled the woman at fault.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness Jan. 29 after he was seen stumbling near the Maynard Street entrance to Victor Lord Park and talking to himself.
•A Winder woman was arrested Jan. 29 on active Barrow County warrant for loitering and prowling after she was involved in a vehicle accident on West Midland Avenue at Woodlawn Street.
•A Blairsville man reported that his firearm had been stolen at Akins Ford on Jan. 28 while his vehicle was being serviced there. He had accidentally left the firearm in a restroom stall and didn’t remember he had done so until he initially left the business.
•A woman reported Jan. 28 that $2,000 had been stolen from her credit union account on Jan. 26. She noticed that a “Zelle” account had been set up fraudulently in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.