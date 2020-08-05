The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to:
•A woman at a Saint Ives Way residence reported on the morning of July 29 that her 2014 Dodge Challenger — black with thick, red stripes on the side — had been stolen overnight between July 28-29. That same morning, a man at another residence reported that someone had entered his unlocked truck and stolen a GoPro camera and its accessories. The suspect seen on black-and-white surveillance footage was described as a white male wearing shorts and a hoodie.
•An employee at Camp Twin Lakes reported that someone had stolen lawn-maintenance equipment from a storage shed.
•An Auburn man was arrested after hitting a vehicle at Akins Ford and leaving the scene. He was stopped by an Auburn police officer. The 19-year-old driver was charged with hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and a driver’s license violation.
•A Winder woman was arrested for criminal trespass – family violence after punching a hole in a wall during a domestic dispute at a Ryan Road residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for loitering and unlawful entry upon property after he was seen walking after hours on property at Victor Lord Park. The man had already been serviced a prohibited-entry notice at the request of park staff.
•A Monroe man was arrested for aggravated assault following a dispute with his adult daughter at the Exchange Apartments during which he drove off in his car while she was still halfway in it.
•A man was spotted on camera stealing a scanner from CVS on West May Street. His identity and vehicle information were unknown at the time of the incident on July 18. He was described as a white male, possibly in his 30s, wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and backwards black hat with sunglasses on top of the hat. He had possible facial hair and tattoos on his right forearm.
•A Winder man was arrested on outstanding warrants of simple battery and terroristic threats after being discharged from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for simple assault (family violence) following a dispute with his ex-fiancé at the Exchange Apartments.
•An employee at Dollar General reported that a male suspect had refilled a CHIME card with $1,000, using 20 $50 bills that were later discovered to be counterfeit. The suspect was described as a black male with medium facial hair. He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls basketball jersey with the number 45 on the front and blue jeans. He also was wearing a black head covering.
•A woman at a Melrose Street residence reported someone had stolen her cell phone from her vehicle between 9 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. July 17.
•A man at a Patrick Mill road residence reported someone had stolen his wallet from his vehicle overnight between July 19-20.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Winder man for simple battery – family violence following a dispute at a Gainesville Highway residence during which he pushed her into a bedroom and held the door closed and then drove off in his vehicle while she was hanging on to it after attempting to retrieve her personal items from it.
•A man at a Nancy Street residence reported that someone had stolen a firearm from his truck overnight between July 21-22.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for obstruction, providing a false name and driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Capitol Avenue.
•Two Winder men were arrested, one for possession of drug-related materials and another for possession of a controlled substance, after an argument was reported at Sonic on South Center Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery – family violence and battery following a dispute in a car on Hal Jackson Road.
•A woman at a Missi Lane residence reported her wallet had been stolen from her vehicle overnight between July 23-24.
•An employee at Goodwill on East May Street reported that members of a family had been verbally abusive to him and one male had thrown an empty cylinder at him after he advised them of the store’s policy requiring that face coverings be worn over their face as a COVID-19 preventative measure.
•The owner of a car wash on East May Street reported someone had broken the lock on the back door but had stolen anything from the residence.
•A firearm was found in an Enterprise rental vehicle.
•A man doing yard work for Winder Church of Christ found a black and gray laptop in some bushes. The laptop had not been reported stolen.
•Two Winder men were arrested for stealing a man’s work truck from a Circle Drive residence. The company had installed cameras inside the vehicle to prevent employees from texting and driving.
•A man reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of West Athens and North Beulah streets a little after 1:30 p.m. July 26 and the other vehicle, brown and possibly a Dodge Charger, kept going.
•A man at a Venture Way residence reported his shotgun had been stolen from his home. There were no signs of forced entry. The man said he sometimes forgets to lock his door.
•A Monroe woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Walton County after she was stopped by rangers at Fort Yargo State Park for running a stop sign.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery – family violence, criminal trespass – family violence and obstructing an emergency phone call following a domestic dispute at a Glenview Terrace residence during which he grabbed a woman by her shirt and took her phone and broke it.
•A construction site foreman on Exchange Boulevard reported a burglary that occurred sometime between 3 p.m. July 24 and 5 a.m. July 27. The unknown suspect or suspects took numerous tools and a ladder from an unsecured from a building on the site.
•A woman at a Horton Street residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Cleveland following a reported dispute between her and her roommate.
•A woman reported she was rear-ended at the intersection of West May and North Center streets around 2:30 p.m. July 27 by a black BMW passenger car and the vehicle drove off.
•Theft by deception was reported at a Massey Court residence after a couple were found moving their belongings into a property that was supposed to be vacant. The couple had apparently signed a false lease agreement and sent a $1,000 money gram in response to a fake Craigslist ad posted by an individual going by the name Joseph Cobb.
•A man at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence reported his firearm had been stolen and he suspected his son of taking it.
•A Winder woman at a Woodlawn Avenue residence was arrested for battery – family violence and simple battery – family violence after hitting her juvenile son in the face and head multiple times during an argument. The incident was reported by a downstairs neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.