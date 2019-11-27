Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A Dodge Charger was reported stolen on Carl Cedar Hill Road after a man left it running while his family and he went inside a house to say goodbye. His wife said she saw the car back out of the drive and go toward Atlanta Highway. Also in the car were a Playstation 4, TV, purse, two iPhones, a Buick car key, miscellaneous keys, car seat, a diaper bag and a pocketbook with the woman’s driver’s license, debit cards and Social Security cards. All of the items were valued at more than $2,000.
•A man said he gave another man $154 to give to the first man’s sister. He later said he went to buy marijuana and the second man said he did not have any. The second man gave him the money to buy marijuana, cocaine and pills, but he said he decided not to buy the drugs and retuned the cash.
•A man was given a prohibited entry notice at Walmart after he denied not scanning some items before he left the store.
•A Statham man was charged with simple battery-family violence and obstructing a person making an emergency phone call. The man said he unplugged the TV in the bedroom because his wife was watching it and the volume was loud. When his wife plugged it back in, he stood up in the bed and tried to move his wife. The man stopped his daughter from calling the police. His wife’s story agreed with the man. She told police he was “acting crazy.”
•A woman on Latham Court said she called TV-internet providers about their package pricing on the weekend. She said Nov. 11, a man and woman, wearing a Comcast shirt, “showed up” at the house. She said the two came inside and the woman began going through her purse. Nothing was taken; she said the woman said she dropped something.
•A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Taliaferro County for probation violation and was charged with driving on a suspended license. He also was charged with violating the Hands-Free Georgia Act with his cell phone. He was driving on Highway 316.
•A woman was charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw her fail to scan an air mattress at the checkout. She also was given a notice of prohibited entry for five years.
•A man said a locked shed on his future home site was broken into by cutting padlocks off each side to steal an off-road Honda motorcycle.
•A couple was charged with shoplifting from Walmart after an employee said the woman scanned some items and the man placed the bags in the buggy. The Walmart employee said he wanted both served with a notice of prohibited entry for life. The items taken were mostly food.
•A man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 316 and charged with multiple violations. The man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and driving on the wrong side of the road. The woman was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A man was held on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants after he was found at a Statham house and a woman in the bedroom with him was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. The man was taken from the bedroom and a second deputy said he saw “several glass smoking devices” in a drawer with a bag of methamphetamine. He also saw a second baggy with what was believed to be heroin.
•A manager at a local restaurant said his Lexus was extensively damaged by an unknown vehicle. Video showed a patron of the restaurant backed into the side of his car. The man was arrested at his father’s house and charged with duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
•A woman on Christmas Avenue said her SUV was hit by a pickup truck and had a dent with a crack on the passenger side rear bumper. She said she was in the left turn lane waiting to turn east on Highway 316 when she was hit in the rear.
•A woman on Bowman Mill Road said she “started noticing some things missing about two days ago.” She said no forced entry was visible and that someone could use a credit card to get in. Missing were a Honda 50 CC motorbike that was outside; a .22 caliber rifle, set of large wrenches, Makita metal band saw, three Firebox safes, Makita batteries and $5,000. The total of the items was estimated at $10,580. The woman said the wrenches were inside a Chevrolet Impala.
•A Rutledge man said he was in heavy traffic on Highway 316 near the Patrick Mill Road SW intersection. He said traffic stopped suddenly and he caused a three-vehicle accident.
•A Statham man said his wife was notified about 8:05 p.m. of a fraud. He said she was told her credit card was being used at the Sam’s Club in Athens for $7,543. She called the bank and learned another charge for $4,000 was attempted about 8:13 p.m. He said the cards being used had been mailed to her the previous week. He said the cards did not arrive and he believed they had been stolen around Nov. 11. The charges were in Athens-Clarke County and he was told to file a report there.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with simple battery-family violence after a boy said his father kicked his mother in the stomach. The boy said his stepfather took his Playstation away from him and his mother wanted to give it back.
•A contractor working on a house on Doc McLocklin Road said the latch and lock on a storage closet had been broken off and a tile saw was stolen.
•A couple on Tia Drive said the woman noticed her purse was missing from her SUV. Her husband found a Fox backpack had been taken from his pickup. Neither vehicle was locked, and a gun was in each and were not stolen. A FedEx fleece, rain jacket and ball cap were taken.
•A North Augusta, S.C., man was charged with hit-and-run, failure to report an accident and failure to obey a traffic control device after the tractor-trailer he was driving hit a pickup and left the scene. Auburn police found the man in the truck going the wrong way on a one-way street.
•A security officer at a Carvana lot said three cars were stolen Nov. 14. He said the cars left the lot “at a high rate of speed.” Two of the cars were Honda CR-Vs and one was a Dodge Charger.
•A couple on Palmer Drive said they were watching TV upstairs when they saw two men inside the man’s Mercedes. The man, the woman’s boyfriend, went to confront them, but they ran. The boyfriend went after them in his car, but he did not find them.
•A Chevrolet Silverado was found near Atlanta Highway and Lakeview Drive in a ditch. The pickup had been involved in a vehicle theft at the Jameson Inn in Winder.
•A man on Shadowstone Circle said he was called by Elavon, a payment processing company for businesses, and asked about his application for an account. He said he did not apply for the account. Someone used his personal information to apply.
•A woman on Jones Road said she received a FedEx envelope with a Georgia driver’s license in it. It had her photo, but someone else’s name and information. The license information was to someone in Macon.
•A Winder woman was charged possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine when she entered the Barrow County courthouse and deputies stopped her because of a “pointed object” in her purse. When it was searched, deputies found a glass pipe and a bottle with methamphetamine in it.
•A man said his water meter that was installed on a fire hydrant was taken between Nov. 5-14. It was at the corner of Bill Rutledge and Patrick Mill roads where the Department of Transportation had a temporary office.
•A couple woke up the morning of Nov. 1 to a text asking if the woman had authorized a check for $3,000. The man got a photo of the check which was processed in Houston. The couple did not authorize it.
•An Auburn man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a stop sign after a deputy saw the driver “roll through” a four-way stop sign at Flanagan Mill and Dee Kennedy roads.
