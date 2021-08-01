The following incidents were among those July 22-27 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•The pastor of a local church reported that the church’s credit card had been used fraudulently for a purchase at a business with a California address. The bike purchased was to be shipped to a “Daniel Barrett” of Georgia. The pastor said the card number had likely been stolen during online purchases made by the church. No further information was available.
•A trailer was found abandoned in the roadway on West Athens Street July 27, and the owner, who arrived at the scene after police, said it had been stolen. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
•A man reported to be intoxicated and acting erratically in the parking lot of a business on West Athens Street a little before 7:30 a.m. July 27 was found by police to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was transported to a local hospital on a written citation.
•A woman at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street reported July 26 that three unknown suspects — a black male, white female and black male, showed up to her room and began yelling at her and that the white female hit her with a plastic pipe and pushed her to the ground. A manager at the hotel showed police surveillance footage that captured the incident. The suspects had not been identified at the time of the report.
•A woman with a Washington address was arrested for public intoxication at a Resource Parkway location July 26 after she was reported to be walking in the parking lot and stumbling repeatedly.
•A man reported July 26 that his credit card had been stolen and used at a North Broad Street gas station after he accidentally left it there.
•A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 25 after she was stopped on South Broad Street for having no illuminated taillights.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active local warrant July 25 after a report of a minor traffic accident in an apartment complex parking lot on Betts Street.
•A clerk at an East May Street gas station reported that two black male suspects had come into the store in the early-morning hours of July 25 and shoplifted three lottery tickets and miscellaneous cleaning supplies.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated assault July 24 following a report of a domestic dispute at a Glen Avenue residence, during which he repeatedly punched his girlfriend’s brother and put his hands around his neck.
•A woman reported just before 10 p.m. July 24 that she had been in a vehicle accident with another vehicle at the intersection of East Midland Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and that the person who hit her drove off. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white, early 2000s model Honda Accord.
•Arrest warrants for entering an automobile and attempting to commit theft were issued for two Winder men July 24 after they were spotted going through cars at an Atlanta Avenue business. The men were identified after another officer encountered them in the area prior to a review of surveillance footage. They were released from the scene at the time.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local warrant July 24 after he was spotted by a police officer on patrol on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for simple battery July 24 following a domestic dispute at an Exchange Circle residence, during which he pushed his girlfriend down during an argument.
•A Bogart man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol July 24 after he was stopped for driving through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of West Candler and Ridgeway streets.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local warrant July 24 after he was reported to be sleeping on a porch at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 23 after he was stopped on West May Street for driving without headlights on.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery, criminal trespass – damage to property, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects July 23 following a domestic dispute at an Embassy Walk residence. The man reportedly punched out windows in a truck during the incident.
•A woman reported July 23 that she noticed more than $7,000 in fraudulent charges on her bank account after her car had been broken into and her purse stolen July 15 in Lawrenceville.
•Arrest warrants for theft by taking were issued for a Winder man and Snellville woman July 26 three days after they reportedly stole a bag from a friend’s roommate that contained her driver’s license, social security card, financial transaction cards, $200 in cash and ear pods.
•A Statham man was arrested on a Gwinnett County warrant for battery July 23 after he was reported to be at the Waffle House on West May Street, verbally insulting and sexually harassing waitresses there.
•A Winder man was arrested on local warrants July 22 after a police officer spotted his vehicle and pulled him over on North Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.