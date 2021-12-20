The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•On December 8 four damaged city water meters were found at Carter Rd. locations. The lids were missing, sensor components were destroyed and wiring had been cut on the meters at four different lots.
•An Auburn man was arrested, on December 6, and charged with criminal trespass when a couple reported someone trespassing on their property. The couple stated this was an ongoing issue.
•A Braselton man was arrested, on December 6, on a valid warrant after he was picked up from a Statham Police Department officer.
•On December 8 an Auburn woman was arrested on a valid warrant after she was picked up at the Jackson County Jail.
•A Loganville man was arrested on December 11 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle when a traffic stop was conducted due to a non-functioning brake light. Two passengers in the vehicle were also charged. A Bethlehem man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, arrest warrant and possession of marijuana. A Grayson woman was charged on an outstanding arrest warrant.
•On December 12 an Auburn man was arrested at a Parks Mill Rd. residence on an outstanding warrant.
•On Monday, December 13, the manager of Dollar General on Atlanta Hwy. requested an Auburn woman be criminally trespassed from the store due to being suspected of shoplifting.
•On December 13 an 18-wheeler, driven by a Hattiesburg, Miss. man, caught on fire at the entrance to Boise Cascade on Mount Moriah Rd.
•An Auburn woman with a valid warrant was arrested for the warrant, no insurance and driving with a suspended tag during a traffic stop on Carl-Cedar Hill Rd. on December 13.
•An Auburn woman was picked up December 13 at the Barrow County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.
•On December Wednesday, December 15, a Statham man was taken into custody at the Arcade Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
•An Auburn woman was charged with no insurance during a traffic stop on Atlanta Hwy. on December 15.
•On December 19, the manager of McDonald’s on Atlanta Hwy. reported an employee had damaged several boxes in a storage area by stabbing them with a knife. The employee was fired and advised not to return to his location in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.