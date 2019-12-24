Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•officers issued citations for outdoor storage at two houses after complaints on one and monitoring of the other. A woman on Second Ave. was cited for outdoor storage and property maintenance. An officer said two complaints about the property were received for “its rapidly declining condition.” It was noted that dirty diapers and miscellaneous trash were in the area of the front steps. Officers said the status “was much worse than one month ago.” The second citation was for a “rooftop piece behind (a) trailer” on Main St. An officer issued a citation after about a week of checking.
•a man said he had a blower missing from his shed. He also told police that a man had driven by his house at “strange hours of the night.”
•a Lawrenceville woman was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at a stop sign when an officer saw her vehicle go through the four-way stop at Parks Mill Rd. and Peyton Ln.
•water service was discovered at a house under construction on Auburn Station Dr. It was noted that an “unauthorized pink hose” was connected to the city’s water supply.
