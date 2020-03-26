The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton and Winder police departments reported the following recent arrests:
AUBURN
•Melissa Ann Byrd, 41, 1408 Hwy. 11, Monroe – hold for other agency.
•Willie Thomas Hanna Jr., 37, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 108 – battery and criminal trespass.
•Kenny Ray Knight Jr., 29, 125 West New St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Donald Lee Treadway, 26, 315 Tall Pine Ln., Athens – willful obstruction of law enforcement, expired license plate and illegal U-turn.
BCSO
•Cameron Michael Carreiro, 18, 255 Cheyenne Way, Auburn – misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Kayla Michelle Hill, 28, 385 Searchlight Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, driving without a valid license, no insurance, and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Lori Jeffers Kemp, 42, 2422 Snowshoe Bend, Bethlehem – improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident and striking a fixed object.
•Ashley Lee Ann Tullis, 24, 54 East Ave., Winder – misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Allison Britt Bradberry, 22, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – battery (two counts) and criminal trespass.
•Julianne Garrette Bradberry, 47, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Marty Hal Akins, 54, 142 Williamsburg Way, Winder – possession of methamphetamine and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Timothy Randall Johnson Jr., 28, 134 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transfer firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•James Lee Gibson, 34, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving without a valid license and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Stefan Charles Reagin, 34, 2166 Lexington Carlton Rd., Carlton – felony probation violation (two counts).
•Kimberly Dianne West, 46, 177 Melrose St., Winder – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and simple battery.
•Alexandra Marie Godissart, 29, 226 Daley Ave., Winder – felony probation violation.
•James Leonard Stokes Jr., 38, 810 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem – battery (three counts).
•Amelia Carol Hanson, 46, 2892 Creek Dr., Duluth – possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Justin Drew Foster, 37, 2081 Moon Dr. SW, Conyers – DUI-alcohol (less safe), open-container violation, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Katharine Louise Bowman, 49, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder – criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 27, 197 James St., Winder – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container and theft by shoplifting.
•Gregory Michael Ferguson, 23, 138 Keith Dr., Canton – felony probation violation.
•Sheena Marie Spicer, 36, 121 Valley Dr., Loganville – theft by shoplifting.
•Brandie Michelle Barton, 29, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Christian Nichole McGinnis, 29, 536 Hilldale Dr., Auburn – forgery and theft by taking.
•Scott Albert Farr, 26, 536 Hilldale Dr., Winder – tag light required and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•David Brandon Parker, 41, 417 Roscoe Davis Rd. SW, Monroe – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, manufacture/deliver/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jerry Wayne Hawkins Jr., 52, 2150 Lexington Rd., Athens – identity theft fraud.
•Zykeith Rashad Contreras, 20, 255 Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem – criminal trespass, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
•Jeremy Kyle Cooper, 24, 253 Georgia Ave., Winder – felony probation violation.
•Antonia Lemont Cain, 40, 475 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem – felony probation violation.
•Christopher Michael Peppers, 41, 940 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Jacqueline Ruth Eaton, 42, 497 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Kayla Gayle McDougald, 28, 2032 Mountainview Rd., Gainesville – deposit account fraud.
•Daniel Jonathan Cubias-Ramos, 29, 842 Brandon Dr., Winder – felony probation violation (two counts).
•Jacob Lane Thomas, 21, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder – entering automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony.
•Maci Quinlan Freire, 29, 62 East Ave., Winder – reckless conduct.
•Michael Crisuola Barrett, 41, 1355 Old Field Rd., Decatur – felony probation violation.
•Manasseh Desavieu, 40, 306 Fawn Ct., Athens – felony probation violation.
BRASELTON
•Winfred Russell Jordan, 245 Ednaville Rd., Braselton – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.
WINDER
•Katelyn Clare Lee, 23, 282 Russell Road North, Winder – outstanding arrest warrant.
•Fabiolo Rocio Cornejo, 48, 1068 Sutherland Dr., Winder – criminal trespass.
•Henry Victor, 27, 180 Charles Ct., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Laura Christina Cardenas, 22, 717 King’s Ct., Bethlehem – DUI-alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and speeding.
•Jadiel Garcia, 29, 139 West Midland Ave., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Brian Jones Collum, 18, 110 East Porter St., Cartersville – contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
•Jonathan Martinez Diaz, 19, 471 Gin Mill Dr., Monroe – driving without a valid license.
•Porsha Brenae Fisher, 27, 405 Cedar Valley Trail East, Winder – hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident, no insurance, following too closely, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear.
•Jennifer Denise Thompson, 45, 856 Pine Shadow Ln., Winder – deposit account fraud.
•Aaron Thomas Hewatt, 22, 4538 Village South Dr., Braselton – hold for other agency.
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 57, 128 Campbell, Winder – disturbing the peace.
•Trevon Jamel Middleton, 22, 217 Bayou Ln., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Branden Tyler Finn, 27, 272 Sunset Dr., Stephens – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Sontazia Dorshavia Peek, 23, 109 Lily Dr. No. 15, Winder – felony probation violation.
•Mark Egerton Hardy, 36, 471 Pendergrass Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Laurel E. Holland, 57, 685 Massey St., Winder – criminal trespass.
•Jabariol Antriuias Morton, 36, 207 Sorrells St. B, Monroe – misdemeanor probation violation.
•Tyqursha M. Anderson, 23, 1020 Joseph Ln., Social Circle – criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
•Rameeshah D. Odom, 26, 908 Davis St., Monroe – party to a crime (two counts).
