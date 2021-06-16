The following incidents June 3-8 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Buford man and Florida woman were charged with disorderly conduct June 6 after an early-morning dispute at Waffle House on West May Street. According to witnesses, the man and woman became angry when they were told by employees that it would take a few minutes to cook their food because the grill needed to be cleaned. The situation escalated outside when another customer offered his food to them, and the man told the woman to get his gun out of the car. After being processed at the Barrow County Detention Center, the couple returned to the restaurant and were told by police to leave because they had been criminally trespassed from the property.
•A woman was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle June 8 after she pulled out in front of an ambulance at the intersection of North and East Broad streets and then accidentally struck a signage pole in the Winder Package Store parking lot while being stopped by a police officer.
•A Pennsylvania woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 8 after she was stopped on East Midland Avenue for driving 58 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.
•A man reported fraud where a “friend” of his in Puerto Rico had deposited several thousand dollars’ worth of money through four checks into his bank account that his friend said would be used to pay money to people who had not received their stimulus checks from the U.S. government.
•Warrants for battery and simple battery and interfering with a 911 call were issued for a Winder man following a domestic dispute June 7 at a Gainesville Highway residence, where he reportedly slapped his wife during an argument and took her phone from her while she was attempting to contact 911. The man left the residence before police arrived.
•A Jefferson man was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with drugs and criminal trespass June 6 after he was reported to be at a South Williams Street residence that he had previously been barred from.
•A Winder woman and Winder man were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects June 6 after she was stopped on Miles Patrick Road for driving without a working tag light. The woman was also arrested on a felony probation violation warrant out of Oglethorpe County. The man had been spotted by an officer attempting to conceal a bag of meth in the car with his foot before he was detained. Neither of them claimed responsibility for the bag, and both were charged. A used syringe was also located in the vehicle.
•A Winder man was arrested on charges of simple battery, criminal trespass, obstructing a 911 call and driving without a valid license June 5 following a dispute with his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Exchange Lane, Bethlehem. The man reportedly grabbed the woman to pull her back inside the car, took her phone from her and broke a car window.
•A homeless Winder woman was arrested for criminal trespass June 5 at Dollar Tree on North Broad Street after repeatedly returning to the store after being barred from there.
•A woman at Goodwill on East May Street reported finding a loaded gun in a clothes bin there June 5. Police found the serial number but were not able to find any records for the gun.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving without a valid license June 5 after he was stopped at the intersection of West May and Horton streets for driving with a cell phone in his hands.
•An Athens man was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Walton County June 5 after police were called to a gas station on North Broad Street for a report of a suspicious person and were asked to criminally trespass the man from the property.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass June 5 following a dispute with his wife at an Exchange Circle residence, during which he punched a wall, causing a hole.
•A woman reported being rear-ended by a silver or gray Nissan Infinity at the intersection of East May and Broad streets just before 8:30 p.m. June 4 and that the vehicle, occupied by four Hispanic males, drove off.
•A woman at an East Wright Street residence reported that her gun had been stolen from her vehicle sometime on the afternoon of June 4. She said she last saw the gun in her center console around 1:50 p.m. before going to a North Broad Street gas station and returning home. She went to a phone store on West May Street at 3:30 p.m. and a coin laundry on West May Street around 6:45 p.m., when she noticed the gun was missing.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving with a revoked license June 4 after she was stopped on North Broad Street due to an inoperative third brake light.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license June 4 following a traffic stop on James Albert Johnson Avenue.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass June 4 after he was reported to be at Waffle House on West May Street, which he previously had been barred from.
•Police assisted with detaining three suspects — a Winder man, Winder woman and Athens man — in the early-morning hours of June 4 in connection with entering autos in the area of Rivermill Road and Water Wheel Drive.
•A man at a Lighthouse Drive residence reported June 3 that his gun had been stolen from his vehicle. His neighbors told him their vehicle had been rummaged through as well, but nothing had been taken.
•A Winder man was arrested June 3 for driving with a license that was suspended for failure to appear following a traffic stop on Horton Street.
•A man at a Castilla Way residence reported June 3 that his firearm had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle the previous night.
•A man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage June 3 when he struck a vehicle and stop sign on Baskins Circle while driving his 4-wheeler, which he lost control of. The man was injured in the incident but denied transportation to a local hospital.
