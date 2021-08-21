The following incidents were among those Aug. 12-18 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•On Aug. 13, police responded to McDonald’s on North Broad Street, where an angry customer was not satisfied with his order in the drive-through and came into the restaurant to complain about the food and not receiving milkshakes. Video surveillance showed after he exchanged words with an employee, he threw the bag of food at her, and she retaliated by throwing the bag and milkshakes at him. The parties refused prosecution against each other.
•A woman at a Glen Avenue residence reported Aug. 12 that someone had stolen her firearm out of her vehicle sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. that day.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs Aug. 12 after she was stopped off West May Street for failure to maintain a lane and other violations.
•A Winder man was arrested Aug. 13 for trying to cash fraudulent checks at a gas station on North Broad Street.
•An Athens man was arrested Aug. 14 on a probation violation warrant out of Athens-Clarke County for failure to register as a sex offender after he was reported as a suspicious person standing in front of a Georgia Avenue residence.
•Two neighbors at Lumpkin Street residences were issued disorderly-house citations Aug. 14 following a dispute over a dog urinating on a fence and accusations of terroristic threats. According to the incident reports, the neighbors had called police nine times in a three-month span over disputes that were civil and did not warrant criminal charges and had been issued numerous warnings for having a disorderly house.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery, simple battery and on active warrants out of Barrow County Aug. 14 following a domestic disturbance at a Sanders Circle residence, during which he slapped a woman in a face during an argument.
•An Atlanta man was arrested Aug. 14 for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on East May Street due to a non-working headlight.
•An Auburn man was arrested on a Barrow County warrant for probation violation Aug. 15 at a store in the area of West Athens Street and McNeal Road, where the owner of the store getting ready to open was allowing a man who does work for him to stay temporarily. According to the incident report, police came in contact with the man because they were canvassing the area due to a business robbery that had occurred next door.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested on a local warrant Aug. 15 while she was being interviewed on the scene of an unrelated call at a Mary Alice Drive residence, where a man reported a possible gun theft.
•A homeless man and woman were arrested for criminal trespass Aug. 16 after they were reported to be at Winder Housing Authority property on Village Court, where they had previously been served criminal-trespass warnings.
•Police responded Aug. 16 to the area of Sims and Miles Patrick roads, where an unknown vehicle had left the roadway, struck a mailbox and then hit a guide wire to a Georgia Power pole, bringing down several power lines, some of which belonged to Jackson EMC.
•A man reported Aug. 16 that an unknown suspect had stolen his cell phone sometime between 2-7 p.m. that day at Winder Wesleyan Church on East Midland Avenue while he was doing maintenance work there.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and criminal trespass Aug. 16 following a domestic dispute at a James Street residence, during which she hit a man in the face with a pan and bit him during an argument and also took his car keys in an effort to prevent him from leaving the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects Aug. 17 after a report of trespassing at a Buena Vista Street residence, where he and another tenant had been evicted but were continuing to live in the basement.
•A Winder woman was arrested Aug. 17 for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
