The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•damage to personal property at a Carter Rd. residence, where a man reported the driver of a truck repossessing his brother’s vehicle had struck his parked vehicle.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping/parking on roadway on Fieldview Dr., where a suspicious vehicle was reported stopped in front of a house. Loud music was reportedly coming from inside the vehicle and the driver was slumped over the steering wheel.
•warrant arrest at the Auburn Police Department, 4th Ave.
•public drunkenness at a Carter Rd. residence, where siblings were in a physical dispute outside the residence.
•criminal trespass at a Bradford Park Dr. residence, where a woman asked to have another woman trespassed from her residence.
•loud noises and customary home occupations on Trotters Ln., where a man is operating a home-based business that is against ordinances and causing major disturbances in the neighborhood.
•found/recovered property on Appalachee Church Rd., where a group of Georgia Department of Corrections inmates found a loaded firearm laying in the grass where they were picking up trash.
•leaving a motor vehicle unattended on Harmony Grove Church Rd., where a vehicle had been abandoned on city property.
•miscellaneous incident at the Auburn Police Department, 4th Ave., where a female surrendered a firearm.
•dispute at a Willowgate Way residence, where a woman reported her intoxicated son had grabbed her by her wrist.
•failure to maintain lane and warrant arrest on Kilcrease Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and open container violation on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted on a BOLO vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.