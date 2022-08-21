Deadly hit and run on Hwy. 211 under investigation

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 NW near the Huntington Trace subdivision in Winder.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a silver 2013-2017 Nissan Altima with significant front-end damage on the passenger side, including broken lights and a broken mirror.
