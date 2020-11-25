The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Barrow County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for criminal trespass – family violence just after 2 a.m. Nov. 13 at his Northridge Drive residence after reportedly throwing a chair and breaking a pots and pans rack in the kitchen during an argument with his girlfriend. Police were called to the residence for a welfare check after the girlfriend reported he was “extremely intoxicated” and was sending her text messages threatening to harm himself. The deputy denied wanting to harm himself and contended that she “must have misunderstood” him.
•A man reported that he reached out to a Michigan man on social media who claimed to be selling a gaming system for $575. When the Winder man paid the Michigan man via an online app, he received a shoe box in the mail that had a Nerf gun instead of the gaming system.
•Residents at a Wood Avenue address reported that an unknown male suspect broke into their residence just before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 18 and was heard yelling “Kevin,” even though no one by that name was living there. The man fled the residence without taking anything. He was described as Black, “short and bald-headed,” wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
•A manager at Circle K on East May Street reported that an unknown male suspect took $38 worth of motor oil from the store without paying around 8 a.m. Nov. 15. The suspect on the video footage was Black and wore a black hooded sweat shirt, jeans and a black hat with an orange bill.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving without a valid license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped for having an inoperable headlight on East May Street just after 8 p.m. Nov. 16.
•A man told police he attempted to purchase wood and tin roofing from a business online but that he had been deceived out of his money by a woman who identified herself as “Shelley Sykes who claimed to be working for a business in North Carolina.”
•A woman at a Northridge Drive residence reported that her vehicle was stolen from her residence just after 5 p.m. Nov. 16 while her juvenile daughter was still in the vehicle asleep. The woman said she left the vehicle for a moment to drop her son off at daycare and then saw someone drive off in the vehicle with a gray minivan following behind. The juvenile daughter was told to get out at the front of the subdivision and her mother regained custody of her. The victim’s vehicle, a blue 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, still had the victim’s cell phone inside. The phone’s last pinged location at the time of the report was near Mt. Moriah Road and Van Street in Auburn just after 5:40 p.m. Nov. 16.
•Two Winder women from a Chicken Lyle Road address were arrested for marijuana possession in a vehicle outside of Top Dawg Tavern on Exchange Circle around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15. A police officer initially responded to the scene in response to calls about customers being loud and concerns about a potential fight breaking out. The women were determined not to be involved in that incident.
•A man reported that the catalytic converter had been taken from his vehicle while it was parked in front of Moe’s on Exchange Circle between 10 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
•A man at a Pinkston Court residence reported that someone had damaged and used his vehicle and stolen numerous items from the residence while he was in jail for a day in October. Among the items taken were a TV, the title to his motorcycle, a stainless-steel watch, machete and electrical equipment (tools, extension cords and lights). He believed a man who was renting a room at the residence was responsible. The complainant showed a police officer text messages between him and the suspect agreeing that the suspect could drive his vehicle on the condition that he come bail him out of jail. The man did not come bail him out, but the complainant said the car had an additional 200 miles on it, and a new seat cover and steering wheel cover had been installed while the dash board had been torn off an improperly re-secured and other damage was found.
•A woman was arrested for shoplifting a deli sandwich and a can of potato chips from Ingles on North Broad Street. The woman said she was homeless and had not eaten in three days. She had previously been barred from the store due other shoplifting offenses.
•An employee at Goodwill on East May Street reported that her phone was stolen from the cash register just after 8 p.m. Nov. 14 after she left it there to assist a customer in another part of the store. The suspect who grabbed the phone was described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, approximately 6-foot-2 with slim build, and wearing a white hoodie with khaki pants.
•A South Carolina man was arrested for terroristic threats and acts as well as battery and simple battery following a domestic dispute at a Harrison Lane residence on Nov. 14, during which he allegedly threatened his estranged wife during an argument over money, saying he would bury her alive. He also pushed her out of his truck while she was trying to grab papers from it, causing her to injure her lip, and slapped her in the face, according to the report.
•A Monroe man was arrested Nov. 14 for driving with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop in the area of East New Street and MLK Jr. Drive for having no license plate.
•A man at a 2nd Street residence reported Nov. 14 that his daughter had taken his vehicle without his permission.
•A Braselton man was arrested for disorderly conduct around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 after he was reported to be beating on the walls and yelling inside a restroom at Ingles on North Broad Street. After continuing to exhibit disorderly behavior while exiting the store and inside the responding officer’s vehicle, the county jail intake staff refused to accept him without a medical evaluation. He was transported to a local hospital for the evaluation.
•A 17-year-old Winder male was arrested at his Ryan Road residence on two counts of simple assault following a dispute with his mother in which he reportedly became verbally abusive and was screaming in her and her younger child’s faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.