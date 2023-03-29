The Winder Police Department responded to the following incidents March 16-22:

• Simple battery-Family Violence March 16 at 252 Turtle Creek Dr., where a woman reported her daughter was out of control, hit her in the mouth with a phone and grabbed a kitchen knife and began threatening to kill another family member.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.