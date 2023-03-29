The Winder Police Department responded to the following incidents March 16-22:
• Simple battery-Family Violence March 16 at 252 Turtle Creek Dr., where a woman reported her daughter was out of control, hit her in the mouth with a phone and grabbed a kitchen knife and began threatening to kill another family member.
• Theft by deception; impersonating public officer or employee March 15 at 400 Fairview Ave., where a phone scam involving someone claiming to be with the probation office was reported.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence); cruelty to children; violation of Family Violence Order March 16 at 74 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a physical domestic dispute occurred in front of a juvenile.
• Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age March 16 at 160 W May St., where a clerk sold a bottle of wine to an undercover investigator.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle March 16 at 206 2nd St., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while parked at Victor Lord Park.
• No insurance March 17 at N Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant March 18 at 97 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, where an inmate transport took place.
• Arrest warrant March 18 at 285 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Arrest warrant March 18 at 163 W Athens St., Winder, where a domestic dispute was reported in the hotel room of a woman police found to have an active warrant.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle March 18 at 85 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a man reported his vehicle was hit in his driveway.
• Arrest warrant serviced March 18 at 5 Dogwood Dr., where a woman with an active warrant resides.
• Aggravated stalking March 18 at [redacted], Winder, where a woman’s ex-boyfriend she had an active protective order against was banging on her door.
• Arrest warrant March 18 at 180 Bellingrath Dr., where a man with an active warrant resides.
• Driving without a valid license March 18 at E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; safety belt violation (children 5 years old and less); consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage; seat belt violation (adults) March 19 at E Athens St., where a traffic top was conducted.
• No insurance; obscured or missing license plate March 19 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; use of multibeam lighting equipment; driving without license on person March 20 at 19 W May St., where a traffics top was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; expired license plate; defective tires; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping March 19 at 108 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency (2); possession of firearm by convicted felon; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers March 20 at 22 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Burglary-forced entry; theft by taking March 17 at 206 Dreamland Cir., where a man reported several items were stolen and a window broken at his in-law’s house.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign March 21 at W Wright ST., where an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Criminal damage to property; criminal trespass March 21 at 173 Highland Dr., where someone had kicked in the doors to the shed that belongs to Tree House.
• Driving while license suspended; failure to obey stop sign March 22 at E New St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• False imprisonment; simple battery-Family Violence March 22 at 282 Apperson Dr., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Arrest warrant March 22 at 83 W Athens St., where a welfare check was called in on a person possibly unconscious.
• Driving while license suspended March 22 at Maynard St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.