Yer Vang reported fraudulent activity that occurred at her residence, located at 27 Village Court in Winder, to the Winder Police Department June 23.
According to Vang, a black female knocked on her door stating she was with the housing authority, but didn’t provide her name and was wearing plain clothes, not a uniform.
The unknown female advised Vang that she qualified for a government issued cell phone, but her photo identification and the last four digits of her social security number were needed in order for her to receive it. Vang then provided her information without hesitation, according to police.
After about twenty minutes, the woman still had not provided the cell phone and stated it needed to be activated. She then walked to the residence next door and after about 15 minutes the woman was no longer on the scene. The woman did not leave any contact information. Her identity remains unknown and no charges have been filed in relation to Vang's report.
The following are other incidents recently reported to WPD from June 23-29:.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500); terroristic threats and acts; battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 29 at 316 N Broad St., where an emergency room patient was violent with nursing staff and punched a hole in the wall.
• Damage to property June 28 at 95 Maynard St., where a man reported damage to his vehicle.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle June 28 31 E May St., where a woman reported her car was struck while parked in a parking lot.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; arrest warrant serviced June 28 at 105 Duke St., where a woman reported her ex-girlfriend punched her in the face.
• No insurance June 27 at 189 W. Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; use of cell phone/texting June 25 at 6 W May St., where a woman was observed holding her cell phone with both hands while stopped at an intersection.
• Damage to property June 26 at 707 Nonsuch Ct., where a truck was reported damaged by another vehicle while parked in a gas station parking lot.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle June 26 at 416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her vehicle damaged while parked in a parking lot.
• No insurance June 25 at 59 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced June 25 at 180 James Albert Johnson Ave.
• Theft by deception June 25 at 2nd Street, where a man attempting to start the naturalization process for the United States was scammed for over $600.
• Forgery-1st degree June 24 at 16 E May St., where a counterfeit bill was passed at a restaurant.
• Simple assault-Family Violence June 25 at 352 Fairview Ct., where a man threatened his girlfriend and threw a rock and “cross” like object at her.
• Possession and use of drug related objects June 24 at W Midland Ave., where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
• Damage to property June 24 at 67 W. Athens St., where a woman reported her car was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked in a parking lot.
• Failure to obey traffic control device; giving information to law enforcement office; driving while license suspended June 24 at 46 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance June 24 at 41 E May St. 300, where a traffic stop was conducted.
