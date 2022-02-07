The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•no insurance and driving with a suspended tag on Atlanta Hwy. where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal and improper transfer of a license plate/decal on Saddle Creek Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•property maintenance and conditions constituting a nuisance on Meadow Trace Dr.
•prisoner transport from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to the Gwinnett County Jail.
•warrant arrest on College St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Barrow County Department of Family and Children Services at a Carter Rd. residence.
•welfare check on children at a Myrtle St. residence.
•prisoner transport from the Jackson County Jail, Jefferson, to the Gwinnett County Jail, Lawrenceville.
•failure to maintain lane and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs less sage on Parks Mill Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Carter Rd., where a woman one of the glass windows on her residence had been broken.
•criminal trespass at the Auburn Church of God, 3rd St., where a church employee reported a window in the kitchen area had been broken.
•building permit required at a 4th Ave. location.
•accessory structure (basketball goals) in the right-of-way on Timberridge Ln.
•possession of drug-related objects, DUI – drugs less sage and DUI – drugs – endangerment of a minor child on Harmony Grove Church Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest from the Hall County Jail, Barber Rd., Gainesville, where a female was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail, Lawrenceville.
•DUI – alcohol less safe, warrant arrest and failure to maintain lane on Carter Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•prisoner transport from the Hall County Detention Center to the Gwinnett County Jail, Lawrenceville.
•possession of heroin and criminal trespass on Carter Rd., where a man with a no-contact bond with his child’s mother had shown up at the residence where she lives.
•civil matter at an Elk Grove Dr. residence, where a custody dispute was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.